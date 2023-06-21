IS GOD IS is Now in Previews in Melbourne

Award-winning US playwright Aleshea Harris' Is God Is is previewing to thunderous applause at Melbourne Theatre Company's Sumner Theatre ahead of its Australian premiere, Friday 23 June.

Directed by the powerhouse duo of Zindzi Okenyo and Shari Sebbens (seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner), this explosive revenge drama is already captivating audiences with its audacity, and raw storytelling.

Inspired by Spaghetti Westerns, hip-hop and Afropunk, this darkly comic production takes audiences on unforgettable journey as twin sisters embark on a mission of retribution. Their quest for justice takes them on a thrilling odyssey delving deep into the complexities of identity, fate, and the power of resilience.

Twin sisters Racine and Anaia bear the scars of their deadbeat dad's long-ago brutal attack – an act of ruthlessness that left their mother dead. Or so the twins believe ... until they receive a letter, beckoning them to their mama's bedside. Now that she is actually dying, she has but one task for her daughters: make your daddy dead.

Is God Is won two distinguished playwriting awards: an American Playwriting Foundation's Relentless Award, honouring works in pursuit of truth in theatre, and an Obie Award – off-Broadway's highest honour.

'This fierce production is a testament to Melbourne Theatre Company's commitment to supporting new bold and innovative work on the Australian stage,' said Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks.

'Aleshea Harris's acclaimed new play harnesses a fresh new style of storytelling and theatre making that we have not seen in Australia. Visually complex and spectacular in its design, coupled with the dynamic direction of Zindzi Okenyo and Shari Sebbens, Melbourne audiences can prepare themselves to be surprised, challenged and entirely mesmerised.'

Is God Is stars Henrietta Enyonam Amevor and Masego Pitso as twin sisters Anaia and Racine alongside an ensemble cast with Clare Chihambakwe, Kevin Copeland, Cessalee Stovall, Darius Williams, Patrick Williams and Grant Young.

Directors Zindzi Okenyo and Shari Sebbens bring their distinctive vision and expertise to the production, infusing it with electrifying energy and fresh perspective.

Is God Is is a co-production between Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company.