Help Is On Its Way This Sunday At Bunjil Place

Help is definitely on its way with this heart-warming, yet poignant concert singing out against family violence - this Sunday November 24th 3pm at the beautiful, iconic Bunjil Place.

A heartwarming choral performance of community singers, led by Dr Jonathon Welch AM, this concert brings together a showcase of wonderful musical talent, including;

the award winning Choir of Hard Knocks who are thrilled to be part of this concert, their first performance at Bunjil Place. They will be conducted by their new co-artistic directors Danielle Matthews & Adam Przewlocki.

and .....

· The City of Greater Dandenong Band will be led by Jamie Lawson

· MEN ALOUD! and the Help Is On Its Way massed choir, conducted by Jonathon

· The Play It Forward Choirs, Voices of Casey, All Together Choir, Choir of Opportunity, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Western Health Singers and Voices of the Alfred

· THECHO!R conducted by Jonathon

· SE Trill Seekers and members of the Phoenix Harmony Chorus and Casey community

· We are also excited to welcome Bernard Curry as our special guest MC.

Presented by inclusive arts organisation Play It Forward and Voices of Casey, both very active participants in Casey's local arts landscape, this concert engages the community in the arts and fosters the dialogue around family violence and positive mental health, particularly for males.

Jonathon, the engaging and ebullient founding artistic director of Play It Forward, adds "we know there are so many health and wellbeing benefits through singing and the arts. We encourage everyone to be part of this fantastic event either by joining one of our wonderful Play It Forward choirs or by coming to the performance. I want to get the whole world singing I think!"

Jonathon elaborates "This concert, and the series of workshops we have leading up to it, give our singers the opportunity to connect and support each other. Community is so crucial. Reach out to those around you who need extra help to find their way, the simplest of gestures can help and bring people together."

Come and connect with OUR COMMUNITY of singers at Help Is On Its Way.

Don't miss out, limited tickets remain. Book now at www.bunjilplace.com.au/help-on-its-way . Tickets are from $5 to $15.

The City of Casey and Dandenong Cranbourne RSL Sub-branch generously support this project.





