Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024

Find out where to catch her here!

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere Photo 1 New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere
Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Photo 2 Cheeky Cast Announced For Melbourne Season Of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour Photo 3 Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour
Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024 Photo 4 Audra McDonald To Tour Australia In 2024

Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024

The Honeymoon is over folks!  Heather McMahan is heading back on tour baby!  It's time to get back to work – the world is still on fire, carbs are still bad for you and even though we're all dead inside, we're gonna giggle, damn it!

 

Heather is an actress, stand-up comedian, podcaster (ABSOLUTEY NOT WITH HEATHER McMAHAN), and the best friend everyone wants, Heather has seen her popularity skyrocket with fans and the industry falling for her voice, wit and southern flair.

 

Named “The Next Big Thing” in a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, they described Heather as an “auditory David Sedaris for the millennial set”,  McMahan is known for her authenticity and broad humour.  Named to Variety's 2022 Comedy Impact Report, Heather was one of the featured female comedians to perform on “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” (Netflix) earning Fonda's admiration, and subsequently, hosting Fonda's star-studded 85th birthday celebratory fundraiser.

   

McMahan is currently developing a half-hour pilot based on her life for NBC.  Previously, she starred opposite Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in “Love Hard”, which reached #1 in audience popularity on Netflix worldwide during its first 5 days of release.  Beloved by the Today Show, Heather has guest hosted the show's fourth hour subbing for host Hoda Kotb alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Tour Dates

Sydney Factory Theatre Friday 16 February

Brisbane The Tivoli Thursday 22 February 

Melbourne The Palms At Crown Friday 23 February 

Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Makes its Australian Premiere in January Photo
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Makes its Australian Premiere in January

Dinosaur lovers are invited to embark on an adventure like no other as the roarsome interactive show, Dinosaur World Live makes it Australian premiere this January!

2
Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld Live went on sale last week and to satisfy demand, Paul Dainty for TEG DAINTY announced that the legendary comedian will add a new Melbourne show to his touring schedule.

3
Agatha Christies THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024 Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024

After a sold-out capital city tour in 2022-23 to celebrate its 70th birthday, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will embark on a further tour across Australia in 2024.

4
New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere Photo
New Australian Work A VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS CAROL Makes World Premiere

Melbourne Theatre Company's new play born from its ambitious NEXT STAGE Writers' Program, A Very Jewish Christmas Carol, is set to make its world premiere on Saturday 18 November at Southbank Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Cleos Stratos in Australia - Melbourne Cleos Stratos
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (11/15-11/26)Tracker
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Prisoner At The World’s End in Australia - Melbourne Prisoner At The World’s End
La Mama HQ (11/15-11/26)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
Dogfight in Australia - Melbourne Dogfight
Chapel Off Chapel (12/09-11/26)
ON/OFF in Australia - Melbourne ON/OFF
National Institute of Circus Arts (11/28-12/02)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You