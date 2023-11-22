Heather McMahan Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2024

The Honeymoon is over folks! Heather McMahan is heading back on tour baby! It's time to get back to work – the world is still on fire, carbs are still bad for you and even though we're all dead inside, we're gonna giggle, damn it!

Heather is an actress, stand-up comedian, podcaster (ABSOLUTEY NOT WITH HEATHER McMAHAN), and the best friend everyone wants, Heather has seen her popularity skyrocket with fans and the industry falling for her voice, wit and southern flair.

Named “The Next Big Thing” in a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, they described Heather as an “auditory David Sedaris for the millennial set”, McMahan is known for her authenticity and broad humour. Named to Variety's 2022 Comedy Impact Report, Heather was one of the featured female comedians to perform on “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live” (Netflix) earning Fonda's admiration, and subsequently, hosting Fonda's star-studded 85th birthday celebratory fundraiser.

McMahan is currently developing a half-hour pilot based on her life for NBC. Previously, she starred opposite Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in “Love Hard”, which reached #1 in audience popularity on Netflix worldwide during its first 5 days of release. Beloved by the Today Show, Heather has guest hosted the show's fourth hour subbing for host Hoda Kotb alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Tour Dates

Sydney Factory Theatre Friday 16 February

Brisbane The Tivoli Thursday 22 February

Melbourne The Palms At Crown Friday 23 February