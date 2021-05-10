Hannah Gadsby will Premiere New Live Show BODY OF WORK in Australia in July

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show - Body of Work -hitting stages across Australia and New Zealand from July 2021.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn't quit: stand up comedy.

So, in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020, just in time for well...the rest of 2020. The year that was like no other saw Hannah bunkering down in her homeland, Australia, sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next.

That ponder is now a show. A brand new live show. One could say it's a new body of work. Couldn't one?

Fortunately, being in Australia at this particular moment in history means that Hannah is able to premiere Body of Work in Canberra this July, before taking in a national tour and then embarking on a UK, European and North American leg in early 2022.

