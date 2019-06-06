HOLD MY HUMMUS Makes its Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival Debut

Chasing a life under the bright lights is challenging enough, but when Crohn's Disease threatened to take everything away, Lauren Lee Innis-Youren chose to fight back. Hold My Hummus: The Secret Life Of A Stubborn Soprano is the war-cry of a girl who listened to her gut, even when her gut tried to kill her.

Starting from the very beginning, Lauren's dream to be a professional soprano was knocked around by the usual litany of leeches: uninformed counsellors, cranky casting panels, jilting lovers, and inflated egos... But nothing prepared her for her greatest adversary; her own digestive system. Hold My Hummus: The Secret Life Of A Stubborn Soprano tells the true story of how Lauren overcame it all with a smile, a song, and a whole lot of hummus.

Lauren returns to Melbourne having established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the Brisbane stage, having played Philia in A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera, and Janette Burns in the world premiere and remount of Billy Buckett: A Rock N Roll Love Story, all to critical acclaim.

Revisiting these and many other roles of her career in Hold My Hummus, Lauren's coloratura soprano voice sparkles throughout. The ways in which chronic illness impacts a performer's career is at times terrifying, at others delightful, as Lauren delivers the story of her life with characteristic charm and vivacity. Hold My Hummus reminds us that nothing worth having comes easily: It has to be chosen, fought for, and won.

Hold My Hummus: The Secret Life Of A Stubborn Soprano opens at The Butterfly Club Monday June 24th and runs until Saturday June 29th, 2019. Bookings recommended.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





