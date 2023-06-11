HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Hold Contest to Win Harry Potter's Glasses from Production

The production is set to close on 9 July.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

One lucky Harry Potter and the Cursed Child audience member has the opportunity to win what could be described as the theatrical prize of a lifetime – the famed glasses and wand worn by Gareth Reeves who plays Harry Potter on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the Australian production.

To be in the running to win this extraordinary prize, a ticket must be purchased for a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child taking place between Wednesday 15 June and the final Australian performance on Sunday 9 July. Audience members who have already purchased tickets for any of these performances will automatically be entered into the draw for a chance to win.

The lucky winners will also need to be able to collect the prize from the Princess Theatre on Monday 10 July. For further terms and conditions, visit harrypottertheplay.com

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will come to the end of its record-breaking run at the Princess theatre in Melbourne on July 9, 2023, after four years, one million tickets sold and more than 1,400 performances making it the longest running play in Australian history.

The multi award-winning play originally cast a spell over the city as a two-part event, opening in February 2019. Audiences and critics alike were entranced, with the Herald Sun saying Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was “like nothing on earth”, while Limelight said, “this epic piece of theatre not only meets expectations but exceeds them”.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6.5million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently playing at the Palace Theatre, London, UK; Lyric Theatre, New York, USA; Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany; CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, Canada; and at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre, Tokyo, Japan. 

In 2022, the show broke the record for most tickets sold of any stage play in Australia, selling over one million tickets, and in December 2022 the cast celebrated over 1,000 performances. An estimated 326,500 people saw the show in its first year, topping any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre, with over half of these attendees made up of first-time theatregoers.




