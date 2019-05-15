Grace Knight From Eurogliders Joins The Choir Of Hard Knocks At 'Seasons Of Love' Concert

Grace will help Jonathon Welch to say farewell as the choir's founding Artistic Director after 13 years at Seasons of Love on Sunday June 2nd, in the gorgeous Melbourne Town Hall.

This won't be the first time Grace has appeared with the Choir of Hard Knocks - she has been a Patron of the Choir for many years. Jonathon says "Don't miss this amazing opportunity to see this icon of Australian music and support my beautiful choir."

Purchasing tickets to the 'Seasons of Love' concert is a great way to support the choir and keep them singing well into the future. We would LOVE to see everyone there, as all proceeds go to keep the choir singing.

Since working her passage to Australia as a singer on a cruise liner in 1977, Grace has wowed crowds for over 40 years. She blew audiences away throughout the eighties as lead singer of the internationally successful band, Eurogliders. She captivated fans with her "Manic Ballerina" stage persona and Eurogliders took the charts by storm.

As a solo artist she transformed herself from Pop Princess to Queen of Cool and lit up the screen in ABC TV's award winning mini-series, Come In Spinner. The soundtrack album to Come In Spinner went on to become the highest selling Australian jazz album of all time and a string of successful solo albums followed.

In 2013 Grace Knight & Bernie Lynch reformed Eurogliders and have been touring since then. In 2015 they released their 6th studio album titled, "Don't Eat The Daisies", which featured stripped back performances of many of their hits in addition to a number of new songs.

Seasons of Love will be a wonderful musical retrospective and celebration of the time Jonathon and the Choir of Hard Knocks have been together, as they celebrate on stage with fabulous musical friends the hilariously talented and funny Jan Van De Stool, Danielle Matthews, the Play It Forward massed choirs and other special surprise guests!

We can't wait to see you on June 2 to help celebrate Jonathon's 13 remarkable years of service and also to show the Choir of Hard Knocks we are there to support them on their new journey and share more Seasons of Love!

Tickets $28 to $48

Please support the choir. All proceeds will go to help keep the choir singing!

BOOK NOW at www.choirofhardknocks.org.au





