'Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical' Comes to Melbourne

Global Creatures presents the award-winning event, Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, hosted by Simon Burke AO.

Following booked out events in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, the 10 time Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is opening its doors at the Regent Theatre for an exclusive FREE event for upper high school students, university, TAFE and college students, as well as people with transferable skills interested in working in technical theatre production. Melbourne guests are invited to meet the creative and technical team behind the curtain on Australia's leading musical spectacular, including a unique opportunity to participate in a Q&A with production staff and technical crew on stage. For the first time, Get Technical! will welcome special guest Richard Martin, Technical Director for Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Australia and Head of Technical Production of all Moulin Rouge! The Musical shows globally. It is a very rare opportunity to learn about the myriad of backstage roles in the theatre industry from the best and brightest in the industry.

An Australian first, the original December 2022 Sydney event was created in response to critical job shortages due to backstage staff leaving the theatre industry during the global pandemic, and rolled out nationally by Australian production company and Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures. The event garnered recognition when it was awarded Best New Event (National) and Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event (QLD) at the Australian Event Awards earlier this year, and proved its value when the concept was rolled out with Broadway and West End productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in 2023..

“Backstage is where all the magic happens. We, and all producers, are constantly on the lookout for great crew and backstage company members; especially now with productions coming back with a vengeance in 2023,” explains producer Carmen Pavlovic. “We’re after stage managers; lighting technicians; hair, wig and makeup artists; wardrobe assistants; set automation and mechanists to name a few. We hope to encourage high schoolers on the precipice of adulthood, and current tertiary students to consider the many potential career pathways in live theatre, as well as inspiring those already in the workforce with transferable skills looking to change industries.”

Hosted by Simon Burke AO, the Melbourne event will run for 2 hours followed by a Q&A (maximum 30 minutes) and will start with a performance of the opening of the show through to the end of the first Can Can. Through video footage, the audience will then be taken on a behind the scenes tour of each technical department including Wigs/Hair and Make-Up, Lighting, Props, Wardrobe, Set Mechanists and, for the first time, a brand-new session on Technical Production presented by special guest Richard Martin. These sessions will be followed by host Simon Burke AO interviewing crew from each department live on stage, highlighting their function, responsibilities and daily tasks on the production and the numerous and fascinating pathways crew have entered the performing arts industry from, before answering questions from the audience.

The November 30 event is the final Get Technical! in Australia and the last chance to witness the groundbreaking event in person before the Return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical closes on 4 February 2024.

The Return Melbourne season marks a full-circle moment for the production, which premiered to stellar reviews at the Regent Theatre in 2021 and has since welcomed well over one million Australian theatregoers with sold out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday 30 November 2023

TIME: Doors open from 12:30pm. Event 1:00pm – 3:30 pm (including Q&A from 3pm)

LOCATION: Regent Theatre, 191 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

The best part? It's free to attend – if you’re interested simply register before 16 November, via email to Amanda O’Reilly; groups@marrinergroup.com.au