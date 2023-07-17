GREASE in Melbourne Will Partner with Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre

The musical opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

GREASE, which opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December, has announced the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner.

In addition to this, GREASE’s very own “Sandy”, Annelise Hall, is delighted to be the official Ambassador for Olivia’s Walk for Wellness this year, which will take place on Sunday 8 October at the Alexandra Gardens – one of Olivia’s favourite places in Melbourne. 

Supporters will gather on the day to continue Olivia’s legacy and raise much needed funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. All funds raised will go towards wellness programs that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive.

As well as Annelise Hall, some of Australia’s favourite performers are joining the cast of the multi-million dollar stage production of GREASE, including Patti Newton as Miss Lynch, Marcia Hines as Teen Angel, Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine and Joseph Spanti in the coveted role of Danny.

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture. 

Further fundraising initiatives for the GREASE partnership with Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre will also be announced in the coming months.

To find out more about Olivia’s Walk for Wellness on Sunday 8 October and to sign up, please visit https://www.walkforwellness.com.au/

 




