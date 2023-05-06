GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024

A brand-new production of the number one party musical GREASE is set to debut as Melbourne's summer musical at Her Majesty's Theatre from January 2024 and the Capitol Theatre in Sydney from March 2024.

Packed with explosive energy and a soon-to-be-announced star cast, GREASE returns to Australian stages in a multi-million dollar production that's truly electrifying!

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin', and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is "fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy... and fun, fun, fun!" (The Daily Mirror, UK).

"I am thrilled that GREASE, one of the world's all-time favourite musicals, is returning to Australia in a brand-new production featuring an all-Australian creative team. GREASE has always been about having fun and coupled with the much-loved songs and choreography, I know that this will be the party musical that everyone is talking about for a long time to come," said Producer John Frost.

"Melbourne is internationally renowned for its musicals, theatre and live entertainment. We can't wait to roll out the red carpet for the spectacular national premiere of GREASE, which is set to draw huge crowds in 2024," said Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

"This is the musical that made the world fall in love with Melbourne's own Olivia Newton-John. Many of us have grown up with fond memories of the movie - singing and dancing along to the hits we know by heart. I can't wait to see Melbourne's big summer musical all come to life next January at Her Majesty's Theatre. Summer lovin' here we come!" she added.

Since the show's Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John - which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time - the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

At the time that it closed originally on Broadway in 1980, GREASE's 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history, and with the addition of the recent Pink Ladies series currently on Paramount, GREASE is officially the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical.

Following the stage premiere, the musical has famously been produced for the screen and inspired both a 1982 film sequel and a 2007 competition reality series, Broadway revivals of the stage show as well as numerous international productions.

Casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia present

GREASE

Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne

From January 2024

Capitol Theatre, Sydney

From March 2024

To sign up to the waitlist for ticketing and cast announcements, visit Click Here

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis and Scott Simon

Director - Luke Joslin

Choreographer - Eric Giancola

Set & Costume Design - James Browne

Lighting Design - Trudy Dalgleish

Sound Design - Michael Waters