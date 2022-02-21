GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Featuring The Music Of Bob Dylan, Comes To Melbourne In April

Critically acclaimed hit musical Girl From the North Country arrives at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre on 29 April. Season now extended until 2 June.

Elijah Williams - fresh from starring in Triple X at Sydney Theatre Company - will join the extraordinary cast of Girl from the North Country, which includes Lisa McCune, Zahra Newman, Peter Kowitz and Helpmann Award winners Helen Dallimore, Greg Stone, Christina O'Neill and Peter Carroll, alongside Terence Crawford, Grant Piro, Elizabeth Hay, Blake Erickson and James Smith.

Playing at the Comedy Theatre from 29 April and now extended until 2 June, this modern masterpiece features the music of Bob Dylan and is written and directed by celebrated Irish playwright Conor McPherson. The Australian production has been attracting rave reviews and standing ovations since opening as part of Sydney Festival last month.

Set in 1934 Minnesota, it centers on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse, and features over 20 of Dylan's songs from across his career - from 1963's Girl From the North Country to 2012's Duquesne Whistle plus Hurricane, I Want You, Slow Train Coming, You Ain't Going Nowhere and Like A Rolling Stone - all beautifully reimagined and woven through the story.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bob Dylan confirmed that he has seen the new musical The Girl from the North Country: "I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it," Dylan told the Times. "I just let it happen. The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."

Girl From the North Country is one of the most critically acclaimed, multi award-winning productions of the 21st century. It has taken the theatrical world by storm, selling out seasons in the West End, Toronto and Broadway since opening at The Old Vic in London, with Melbourne soon to get the chance to experience its magic.

