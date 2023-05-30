Essence Theatre Productions Celebrates 1000th Show and 20th Anniversary

Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Running at the Werribee Park Mansion since 2003, Essence Theatre Productions invites art and history lovers to join them as they celebrate their 1000th performance of What Was That? on Saturday the 12th of August, at 8pm.

It is July 1908 and visitors are rare at Werribee Mansion. The mistress, Mary Chirnside, tragically died three months ago and since then there have been multiple strange occurrences in the house. Despite this, the only two remaining servants, Maggie (the Head Maid) and Mr. Duncan (the Butler) have tried to stay positive as they await the new masters.

Welcomed by Maggie as “Old friends of The Chirnside’s”, What Was That? is an immersive, roaming play filled with drama, comedy, and wonderfully scary elements. Most importantly, it allows people to experience the magnificence of the Mansion as the story unfolds throughout the house. Taken through nine lavish rooms during the performance, they are even invited to sit around the grand dining room table - something normally closed off to the public.

Written by Alaine Beek and based on the true story of The Chirnside Family, this exclusive experience has entertained over 23 000 delighted audience members since it began - welcoming them into one of Victoria’s largest and most opulent properties. Now in its 20th year, the success of Essence Theatre Production’s What Was That? is a testament to the marrying of arts and history in Victoria and how the results act to showcase some of our finest attributes to locals, interstate, and international guests, alike.

Written by Alaine Beek
Performed (on varying nights) by Alaine Beek, Ross Daniels, Helen Hopkins, Clare O’Brien, Kevin Hopkins, Phil Cameron-Smith, and Glen Hancox

What Was That? - 1000th Show Countdown:
Saturday 12 August, 8pm (show 1000)
Saturday 5 August, 8pm (show 999)
Saturday 29 July, 8pm (show 998) 

Venue: Werribee Park Mansion - K Road, Werribee, Victoria 3030  (Audience collection point from the Werribee Park Mansion Hotel and Spa)
Tickets: $45 Full, $38 Concession, Student/Child, Wyndham and Geelong Residents
Bookings and full season information: www.essencetheatre.productions  
Enquiries: 0439 690 091
Duration: 90 mins (includes glass of sparkling wine or soft drink at end of show with performers)
Accessibility: due to the historic nature of the mansion there is no wheelchair access for this event
Age Suitability: 11+
Warnings: Some scary elements, light sexual references           

Aligned with their epic 1000th performance of What Was That?, 2023 also sees Essence Theatre Productions celebrating their 20th Anniversary.

Not satisfied to settle with the traditional old gift of China to mark the occasion, they have partnered with the esteemed ShadowFax Winery and on Thursday the 17th of August will host an exclusive event celebrating the company that will feature live music, showcase a mouth-watering cocktail food menu by ShadowFax Restaurant (with dessert created by renowned Chef Bart Beek - www.essencebbqlab.com), and of course include a selection of fine wines and other beverages from the winery.

One of the most enduring and successful independent theatre companies in Victoria, Essence Theatre Productions was founded by Alaine Beek and launched in 2003 with a focus on bringing Australian stories to life through performance. They are the resident theatre company at Werribee Park and have a strong collection of other original works that include The Dress, The Scrunch Test, Shepherd Kings, Down to Earth, Testing Nothing, A Good Coffee, Jack and Millie, and their season of Point of No Return, which toured nationally to rave reviews. The company also works extensively with young adults through its Say It Out Loud Youth Drama Program.

A celebration of the arts, food, and Regional Victoria, this one-off event is a chance for guests to experience the wonder that is ShadowFax Winery and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Essence Theatre Productions, while immersing themselves in laughter, live music, and fine food on a crisp Winter’s Eve.

Tickets now on sale!

Thursday 17 August, 2023
7pm - 10pm
Tickets: $110 (Includes Essence Theatre Production company presentation, live music, cocktail menu with five separate dishes plus a dessert, and two complimentary drinks)
Bookings: online only at www.essencetheatre.productions
Enquiries: 0439 690 091
Venue: ShadowFax Winery - K Rd, Werribee South, Victoria
www.essencetheatre.productions             




Recommended For You