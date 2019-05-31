EbbFlow Theatre Co. Announces Cast of Enright's Classic BLACKROCK

Announcing the cast EbbFlow Theatre Co's July Production of Nick Enright's Classic: BLACKROCK.

Karl Richmond (Romeo and Juliet, Truly Madly Britney) stars as Jared Kirby, and as his scrappy cousin Cherie is Joanna Halliday (Romeo and Juliet, The Crucible). Luisa Scrofani (In The Heights (Sydney Opera House), Violet, Spring Awakening) is Rachel and as Ricko is Jayden Popik (Ghosted, Erasers).

Diane is played by Michelle Robertson (When The Light Leaves, Ajax) and Sophie Stewart (Roaring 1920's, In The Heights) is Tiffany.

Henry O'Brien (Love's Labour's Lost), Callum Mackay (Love's Labour's Lost, Richard III) and Alexander Lloyd (Love's Labour's Lost) are Scott, Davo and Toby respectably. And each playing multiple roles are Jessica Tanner (The Bar, Marie Antionette by David Adjmi) as Marian and Glenys, Monty Burgess (Knights of the Damned, Welcome to Curiosity) as Len, Stewart and Roy, and Kate Schmidli (Paris! A Rock Odyssey, The Beautiful Game) as Shana and Others.

Nicola Bowman leads the team in her Directorial Debut, with Willow Sizer as Assistant Director. John Reed will be on board as Fight Choreographer. Rounding out the rest of the team are Kyra von Stiegler as Stage Manager, Jac Antcliff Set and Costume Designing, Adelaide Harney as Lighting Designer and Rachel Lewindon doing Sound Design.

"We are stoked about the caliber of cast and team we've assembled for our July Production of Blackrock. As our very first Production we have been blown away with the response we have received thus far, showing us even more how Melbourne is asking for more Independent Theatre. We are very passionate about this Story, and how relevant it is to the world today! Nicola is the perfect person to captain this ship towards the stage, she has such an understanding of the world, and is really bringing the female voice forward in this story of how Men's action effect everyone around them, especially the women. This production is a must-see for any young adult, Women and Men!" - Dean Robinson, EbbFlow Theatre Co. Executive Producer

Blackrock by Nick Enright

Dates: 25th July- 3rd August 2019

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: $27-$35

Venue: St Martins Youth Arts Centre,

28 St Martins Ln, South Yarra VIC 3141

Tickets: bit.ly/BlackRockEbbFlow





