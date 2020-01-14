EXPOSING EDITH Comes to QPAC

You'll see life through rose coloured glasses in 2020 at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) with Exposing Edith in the Cremorne Theatre on Saturday 21 March.

Exposing Edith is a multi-award-winning cabaret tale of the legendary French singer Edith Piaf, created and performed by Michaela Burger (vocals) and Greg Wain (guitar).

Winner of Best Cabaret at the 2016 Adelaide Fringe Festival, this breathtaking show features classics such as La Vie en Rose, Padam and Non, Je ne regrette rien alongside lesser-known gems, all uniquely reworked using acoustic guitar with loop, delay and effect pedals to create an exquisite mix of authentic French chanson and contemporary sounds.

Burger has been dubbed Australia's very own 'little sparrow'! With a voice of 'uncanny beauty', she sings many of the songs in French and, being only 2cm taller than Piaf and dressed in her trademark black, she bears a remarkable resemblance to the legendary French star.

The songs are punctuated with a collection of extraordinary stories of Piaf's life. Burger tells them as a raconteur whilst also embodying a multitude of the key characters too - Louis Leplee, the owner of Cabaret Gurney, several of Edith's lovers, her half-sister "Momone" and of course Piaf herself.

An unforgettable show, Exposing Edith will play in Brisbane for the first time in QPAC's Cremorne Theatre on 21 March 2020, following critically acclaimed seasons at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Leicester Square Theatre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Festival of Voices, 10 Days On The Island, Fringe World and Auckland International Cabaret Festival, since its debut in 2013.

Budding singers will be excited to know that in addition to her performances, Michaela Burger is offering a Free Your Natural Voice workshop, focused on helping people, through awareness, find the full potential of their natural voice.

From students, teachers, lecturers, celebrants, auctioneers, parents, public speakers, singers, and actors through to those who generally want to improve their confidence and communication skills, this workshop has proven to be of benefit to anyone who simply wants to reconnect and discover the power of their natural voice.

The workshop is offered free of charge; however, applicants must have purchased a ticket to a performance of Exposing Edith on 21 March to be eligible.

Ne regrette rien! Book your tickets to see Exposing Edith now and to apply for the Free Your Voice workshop with acclaimed performer and vocal coach, Michaela Burger, go to qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





