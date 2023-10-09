ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Announces Sydney Return and Announces National Tour

Due to incredible demand, David Venn Enterprises (Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) is thrilled to announce a return to Sydney's State Theatre from 4 February 2024, followed by a national tour for Elvis: A Musical Revolution, an all new bio-musical authorised by Elvis Presley Enterprises.



Following Sydney's return season, the smash hit show will tour to Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide from 3 April, Perth's Crown Theatre from 11 May and Gold Coast's Home of the Arts (HOTA) from 22 June. Tickets for the Sydney return will go on sale this Thursday 12 October via Ticketmaster. All other cities should join the priority waitlist for first access to tickets when they're released.



The news comes as the Melbourne season receives a second extension, with new performances announced through to December at the Athenaeum Theatre. Tickets are selling fast via Ticketmaster.



“We couldn't be happier about the response from audiences, and look forward to celebrating the life and music of Elvis Presley with even more Elvis fans and theatre lovers across the country. It's a testament to our cast and creative team, as well as the enduring legacy of The King,” says producer David Venn.



Stealing hearts at the Melbourne premiere, the performers who share the principal role of Young Elvis might be the smallest, but their triple-threat talents are not going unnoticed.



Four newly cast 10-11 year old Melburnians, Daniel Lim, Orlando Corelli - Tapia, Luca Dahan and Sebastian Dovey Cribbes all light up the stage in their own way.



Ahead of the tour, a nationwide talent search will commence to cast ‘Young Elvis' in each city. Young Elvis performs song and dance numbers, as well as a number of dialogue scenes.



Penned by acclaimed international writers, Elvis: A Musical Revolution is a new bio-musical exploring the extraordinary life of award-winning cultural icon and rock ‘n' roll superstar, Elvis Presley.



Mainstage and television star Rob Mallett will continue to shine in the iconic role of Elvis Presley after receiving rave reviews and securing the role from over 700 applicants.



Presented in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the musical explores pivotal moments in Elvis' life from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi through to his triumphant '68 Comeback Special.



The musical features over 40 iconic Elvis Presley hits, such as Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That's All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin' Tonight, Don't Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Return to Sender, Teddy Bear, A Big Hunk O' Love, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Guitar Man and more.



Audiences of all ages will have the chance to connect with the music of a generation that continues to have an undeniable cultural impact.



David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone have written the book for the musical, with David composing the Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music & Lyrics. Together they have worked on a slew of hit internationally touring musicals such as Saturday Night Fever: The Musical and Ghost: The Musical, collaborating with Oscar and Grammy winners.



A little less conversation and little more action – get your tickets or join the waitlist now. elvisamusicalrevolution.com.au.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita