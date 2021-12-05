Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 Rings in the Christmas Season With JINGLE BELLS

With Christmas on the way, the stars of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL, Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical, have started celebrating early, recording their own Dolly Parton-inspired take on the traditional Jingle Bells.

Marina Prior, Casey Donovan, Erin Clare, Caroline O'Connor and Eddie Perfect combined to put some jingle into the holiday season and rhinestones onto those Christmas bells. Musically directed by Daniel Edmonds, the new arrangement of the traditional favourite Jingle Bells certainly has a country twang. View the 9 to 5 Jingle Bells below

"It's no surprise I love Christmas, and I also love Dolly Parton and her music," said Marina Prior. "To sing a Dolly-inspired Jingle Bells in the lead up to Christmas was wonderful, and gets me in the mood for all the shopping and cooking I've got to do before my annual Christmas Eve tradition, singing at Carols By Candlelight. And wouldn't tickets to 9 TO 5 make a great Christmas present for all your friends?"

Caroline O'Connor added, "There is something incredibly special about Christmas time, when everyone makes a real effort to spread happiness and cheer. Singing along to Christmas carols always seems to be a highlight. And here's a thought - Theatre tickets are always a great pressie!"

The Australian premiere of 9 to 5 will open in February at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney, followed by a limited season at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane from May. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun!

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions.

The Australian premiere, secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

9to5themusical.com.au