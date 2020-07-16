Digital Jazz Festival Broadcast To The Comfort Of Your Home Next Week

Jazz and contemporary music enthusiasts can enjoy the final installment of These Digital Times - an online music festival series featuring local and international artists presented by the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF).

Following the success of the May and June series, the next These Digital Times program on Saturday, 25 July 2020 will be live-streamed via the MIJF website direct to YouTube from 11.30am to 10.30pm.

Hadley Agrez, MIJF CEO said, "Live music remains impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Melbourne and also across the globe. Our adapted program continues to support artists to perform via a virtual broadcast to audiences around the world."

An international duo headlining the July series features long-time collaborators at the cutting edge of the next generation of jazz - Taylor McFerrin (keyboards and beatboxer) and Marcus Gilmore (drums), who will present a split-screen set recorded in lockdown separately from their respective homes.

From Italy, the genre-crossing music created by Vince Abbracciante and his accordion is moody, ethereal and gripping as he dives deep into psychedelic jazz music.

These Digital Times continues to create opportunities for Melbourne-based musicians, including one of Australia's most distinguished artists, Paul Grabowsky AO, who will perform a rare solo piano set revisiting his 2014 released album, Solo.

Award-winning drummer, David Jones will be joined by his friends Stephen Magnusson (guitar) and Evri Evripidou (six-string bass and effects) in an exploration of new musical territory; while improvising flutist, Erica Tucceri, will perform her latest project Vacilando with a stunning cinematic backdrop created by a live video artist.

As part of this year's MIJF Take Note program, saxophonist Holly Moore will debut a new commission with her sextet. Initiated in 2019, the MIJF Take Note program celebrates emerging female and gender diverse leaders in jazz.

For children and families, the Junkadelic Brass Band will lead a workshop in DIY music-making; and for those working in the music and creative industries, there will be a panel conversation about the funding landscape and a roundtable discussion focused on career pathways for emerging artists.

These Digital Times will culminate in the premiere of new material from Barney McAll's forthcoming album, Precious Energy. It will be a wild ride of psychedelic jazz, electronica and improvisation featuring McAll on piano, Rita Satch and Belle Bangard on vocals, Julien Wilson on tenor saxophone and a rhythm section that includes Hiatus Kaiyote's Paul Bender alongside Leigh Fisher on drums.

These Digital Times is recorded in high-definition in a safe environment from a Melbourne production studio that adheres to current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Following each monthly These Digital Times editions, concerts are available on the MIJF website. The program has included music and workshops for kids and families; career development panels for artists and industry; as well as performances from emerging artists and some of the big names in Australian and international jazz and contemporary music.

The first two series in May and June have been viewed over 22,500 times across Australia, North America, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe and South America.

Presented by MIJF, These Digital Times has been conceived and developed in conjunction with The Vizard Foundation and is also supported by the Victorian government through Creative Victoria (as principal government partner) and the City of Melbourne (as major government partner).

____________________________________________________________

These Digital Times

Presented by the Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Date Saturday, 25 July 2020

Tickets FREE

Visit melbournejazz.com

Program

11.30am Junkadelic Brass Band - Jazz workshop for the whole family (Australia)

12pm Career Development Panel: The funding landscape

1pm David Jones and friends (Australia)

2.45pm Erica Tucceri - Vacilando (Australia)

3.30pm Roundtable Discussion: Pathfinding - Leadership programs in improvised music

4pm Vince Abbracciante (Italy)

5.30pm MIJF: Take Note - The Holly Moore Sextet (Australia)

7pm Paul Grabowsky AO (Australia)

8.15pm Taylor McFerrin featuring Marcus Gilmore (USA)

9.15pm Barney McAll - Precious Energy (Australia)

