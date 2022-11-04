David Strassman Brings THE CHOCOLATE DIET to Melbourne This Month
Performances are 15-20th November.
International comedy star, David Strassman, is returning to Melbourne with his show, The Chocolate Diet, performing at the Athenaeum Theatre from 15-20th November.
The Chocolate Diet is a hilarious look at our obsession with sweets and lollies, a send up of our failed diets, and Ted E. Bare's drama with his self-image and addiction to chocolate. The problem is getting worse, especially with the sneaky and evil Chuck Wood leaving tempting donuts around. Meanwhile, Chuck has his own amusing personal drama, a sneaking suspicion that he was carved out of the wrong piece of wood.
Strassman is a tour de force in the world of ventriloquism. From London to New York, Strassman's comic genius has shocked, surprised and made audiences laugh the world over. Just Google and YouTube his name and you will see his immense body of comedy shows and twisted videos.
Strassman said, "I love making audiences laugh and this new show, The Chocolate Diet, is probably my funniest to date. It's also quite delicious, and watch out, it's fattening too!"
David Strassman will also be partnering with the HeartKids to hold a fundraiser and live auction after his hilarious new show, The Chocolate Diet, on Tuesday 15 November, with 50% of all proceeds going to the organisation. David is a proud ambassador for HeartKids, the only national not-for-profit solely focused on supporting and advocating for all people impacted by childhood heart disease.
