David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS

David Rose presents A JERK IN PROGRESS is touring Australia 2023 and will visit Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

Comedy wunderkind David Rose is now a man, well, a young man, and undoubtedly one of Australia's sharpest comics. He's back with a brand-new hour of polished comedy. His ten years treading the boards have taught him that tricks are for kids and being a jerk is no longer cool. He's a work in progress, clay worthy of molding – according to his patient girlfriend anyway. He's also learned that social media clicks maketh the comic, with over 10 million views on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. He's gone viral in every corner of the internet, from fans of Ben Shapiro to Bluey. The left, the right, the middle, they all love him. If only his father did, too. (Joking!)

He's a jerk in progress; a funny man, more Sammy J than Steve Martin, and ready to bring the laughs with his new show A JERK IN PROGRESS at festivals around Australia. As heard on BBC Radio 4, ABC Radio National, The Debrief with Dave O'Neil, Breakfast with Sammy J and seen on Tonightly (ABC). David Rose has been relentlessly touring over the last 18 months, appearing everywhere from New Dehli to New York City.

David took Australia by storm with his comedy debut in 2013 in the RAW Comedy Competition. Combining a potent mix of social commentary, acerbic wit, and hilarious storytelling, David is brighter, brasher, and better than ever. In the last few years, he's written for ABC Online, Cracked.com and the Chaser's crew. Fresh off the back of a 3-month tour of the states, David is ready to launch his new show A JERK IN PROGRESS at Fringe World, Perth. The show will then travel to Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival with more dates to be announced.

Equally fascinating and funny, David is the great-grandson of the iconic Jewish-American comedian Julian Rose, better known by his stage name, Levinsky. It's no wonder he's funny - it's literally written into his DNA. In 2020, David wrote and presented Only Joking, an ABC RN documentary presented about his famous relative. The following year, he wrote and presented Hear Me Out for RN, an investigative piece which focused on his lived experience with major hearing loss.

David has performed in comedy clubs across Australia, including the Comic's Lounge (Melbourne), Comedy Store (Sydney) and Comedy Lounge (Perth). He's also performed in the USA, including at the prestigious Caroline's Comedy Club in New York City and Gotham Comedy Club, where he shared a bill with Jim Gaffigan. In December 2021, he headlined the Punch Line Comedy Club in Philadelphia, and featured at the legendary Catch A Rising Star in Princeton. To top it all off, David runs monthly comedy rooms around Melbourne including at the McKinnon Hotel, the Classic Cinema in Elsternwick, the Cameo Cinema in Belgrave, and more.

David's new show focuses on being both the good and bad guy simultaneously. He's a jerk in progress with the devil saying ‘do it', the angel saying ‘don't', and his American girlfriend saying ‘stop being a jerk'. David kicks off his Australian shows at Fringe World this coming January. More information visit DavidRoseComedy.com.

David Rose

JERK IN PROGRESS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Tickets on-sale now

Perth

19 January, 2024

The Main Room at Hyde Park Hotel

January 20, 2024

Upstairs Room at Balmoral

25 January, 2024

Upstairs Comedy Club at Guildford Hotel

Tickets

Adelaide

Adelaide Fringe

27 February – 3 March 2024

The Squeaker (open-air) at Gluttony - Rymill Park

$24 to $27

M (4 Warnings)

Click Here

Melbourne

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

27 March – 21 April 2024

Tickets on sale soon