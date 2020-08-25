DREGG Release New Track 'I'm Down'

The track was mixed by Will Putney.

Melbourne based anomalistic collective DREGG, have shared their new track "I'm Done." The track, mixed by Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Amity Affliction, Thy Art Is Murder), blends metal, hardcore, and rap into an energetic tongue-in-cheek take on taking life for granted. The video premiered yesterday via Loudwire.



"We wanted to construct something that outlined our current frustrations while simultaneously mocking ourselves and anyone who takes everything great they have for granted," explains DREGG. "The song explores the idea of breaking down ones ego to rebuild it for a greater purpose. Not just for the people around you but for your own sanity and prosperity."

DREGG make powerfully energetic music, driven by themes of fierce individualism, with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality and iconoclastic absurdity, lovingly fed to the audience like mother birds. The thought provoking five-piece, known for tongue-in-cheek take on the current state of the world, continues to push the boundaries of hardcore by making music and art intended to provoke and inspire.



DREGG is Christopher Mackertich (vocals), Jordan McQuitty (guitar), Sam Yates (guitar), Aiden Zovic (bass), and Horhay Delalopez (drums).

Listen to "I'm Done" here:

Photo Credit: Brittany Jayne

