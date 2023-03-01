DREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy Theatre

On Valentine's Day in 2004, Mattel announced in a press release that dream couple Barbie and Ken had decided to split up after 43 years together. This is the little-known story of what happened next.

Barbie is done with living out other people's hopes, dreams and perverted fantasies. Life in plastic ain't so fantastic. Barbie's single, ready to mingle and is breaking out of her box. Little does she know she is about to be slapped in the face with a big, hard, reality check.

A hot new dark comedy that serves, slays and scissors its way beyond the Dream House walls. Undress the world's most famous doll to find out what's left when playtime's over.

From the creators of Mastress of Ceremonies "the perfect comedy show" (Milk Bar Mag) at the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, join writer and performer Heather Valentine and director Carl Whiteside this year in the bedazzled nightmare Dream House.