DIRTY DANCING: THE IMMERSIVE CINEMA EXPERIENCE Returns To Melbourne April 2023
Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Cinema Experience will be re-opening for one weekend only at Flemington Racecourse.
One of the biggest cultural sensations in recent years is on its way back. The Mushroom Group's Immersive Cinema, in collaboration with Lionsgate,has announced the highly anticipated return of its ground-breaking Dirty Dancing immersive cinema event series, exclusively in Melbourne.
After a sold-out season in early 2019, Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Cinema Experience will be re-opening for one weekend only at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April 2023.
With limited tickets available, fans are encouraged to be quick once the event goes on sale to the general public on Wednesday 30th November. Sessions are strictly limited and expected to sell out.
Lucky guests will step back in time to 1963 and enter the world of the classic '80s smash, experiencing life-size re-creations of the iconic Kellerman's Resort, surrounded by walkaround characters, locations, music and dancing that made the original movie so beloved. Enjoy arts & crafts, sports, and dance lessons or simply relax in the salon while you interact with performers and dancers, as the movie unfolds around you in real-time.
Guests are encouraged to not only step into the world of Dirty Dancing but become part of the narrative. From the Gazebo to the Staff Quarters to the Dance Studio and Golf Course; guests will have the time of their lives. Kellerman's is a technology-free resort, so guests will be asked to keep their smartphones bagged to allow themselves to get fully swept away in the atmosphere of '63.
Unwind with a cocktail or one of the many Americana dining options. When the sun sets, grab some popcorn and relive one of the greatest love stories on the big screen under the stars.
- Enter the gates (5pm - 10pm) and it's 1963 - follow the dress code! Dresses, cardigans, summer shirts and slacks. Comfy shoes for dancing. Dressing up is HIGHLY encouraged.
- Expect activities to keep you busy for hours; from sports to crafts to dancing. Hotel Staff will be on hand to show guests the ropes or just feel free to roam the grounds and visit all the iconic locations... staff quarters are, naturally, off limits.
- Take note: Just like in 1963, Kellerman's is a technology-free resort - smartphones will be bagged on entry.
- Hungry? Expect the finest in American food - visit a recreation of the famous Kellerman's Diner. Delicious cocktails, world class wines, boutique beers and ciders will also be available all evening long.
- Grab your popcorn as the sun sets; at 8.30pm the big screen will come alight with one of history's most adored romantic movies of all time, screening under the stars.
Check out immersivecinema.com.au for all the event info.
Tickets are on sale to the general public on Wednesday 30 November. Immersive Cinema presents Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Cinema Experience this April. Don't miss out!
DIRTY DANCING: THE IMMERSIVE CINEMA EXPERIENCE
MELBOURNE - Flemington Racecourse
SATURDAY 1 APRIL & SUNDAY 2 APRIL
Presented by Immersive Cinema
TICKETMASTER PRE-SALE
immersivecinema.com.au/tickets/
Runs: Monday 28 November (10am AEDT)
Ends: Tuesday 29 November (5pm AEDT)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
immersivecinema.com.au/tickets/
Begins: Wednesday 30 November (10am AEDT)
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the
official ticketing agents listed on the Immersive Cinema website.
