Collingwood Yards Welcomes CEO Lauren O'Dwyer

Pioneering arts precinct Collingwood Yards has announced the appointment of Lauren O’Dwyer as its new Chief Executive Officer from 15 April 2024.

Ms O’Dwyer brings to Collingwood Yards a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the arts sector in Victoria, having held senior roles in the public service, tertiary institutions, politics and the arts. Her leadership is expected to drive further growth and strengthen the precinct's mission of supporting artists and creatives in a challenging landscape.

Chair of Contemporary Arts Precincts Ltd, which incorporates Collingwood Yards, Miriam Silva AM said, "We are delighted to have someone of Lauren’s calibre and experience join Collingwood Yards as CEO.

“With a passion for the arts and a proven leadership track record across a number of industries, Lauren will make an invaluable contribution as Collingwood Yards continues on its mission to empower and champion creative artists and arts organisations in Victoria.”

Ms O'Dwyer shared her excitement about joining the Collingwood Yards team, saying, "I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of Collingwood Yards. This is an exciting period for the organisation as it continues its growth agenda. I am looking forward and am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and to ensuring that Collingwood Yards continues to establish the precinct as a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable space for all forms of artistic expression."

Before joining Collingwood Yards Lauren served as the Associate Director of First Nations Foundations, leading the establishment and direction of Arts Centre Melbourne’s First Nations strategic priority including their first Reconciliation Action Plan. Lauren ran for the seat of Richmond in the 2022 state election and will step down as Chair of PBS 106.7FM, a community broadcaster and tenant at Collingwood Yards, prior to the start of her role.

Ms Silva extended her gratitude to Nail Aykan who has served as interim CEO since June 2023, "I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Nail Aykan for his strong leadership during this interim period. His dedication and contributions have been invaluable over a period that included considerable growth and scrutiny.”

Under Ms O’Dwyer’s leadership Collingwood Yards will continue its mission to empower and champion creative artists and arts organisations to innovate, flourish, and actively connect with the Victorian and broader community through the facilitation of collaborative and sustainable arts communities.

“Collingwood Yards is enviably placed to enable a universally vibrant and creative arts community in Melbourne, and with Lauren at the helm we will find new ways to foster culture, lifelong human learning, social cohesion, and artistic leadership,” added Ms Silva.