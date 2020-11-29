Club Voltaire Presents SATURDAY COMEDY STARS

Club Voltaire is presenting Saturday Comedy Stars next month! This show features comedians from Channel 10's The Project, Montreal's Just For Laughs, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala and more!

Saturday Comedy Stars will be presented on Saturday 12 December at 6pm.

It's been a long hard year for the comedy industry, but comedians are returning to the stage in a beautiful sign that nature is healing!

To celebrate, Michael Shafar (The Project, ABC's Comedy Bites) is putting on a showcase with an absolutely cracking lineup. The show features Shafar as well as the brilliant Nath Valvo (MICF Gala, JFL's Just For Laughs), the hilariously confessional Sonia Di Iorio (NOVA's Hits & Giggles) and former ABC Breakfast host Sami Shah!

So now that lockdown has ended, get out there and support live comedy again! For only $10, you get to enjoy this mini-gala in the beautifully intimate setting of Club Voltaire.

Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.



