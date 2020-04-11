Circle in the Sand and the International Actors Ensemble Present Online Productions of Shakespeare Plays

As an antidote to the lockdown, Circle in the Sand and the International Actors Ensemble, in association with the Alex Theatre (Melbourne), present staged online performances of the eight plays of Shakespeare's major history cycle, with addition of a "plus one" - the comedic spinoff of the Henry IVs, "The Merry Wives of Windsor", streamed live on the internet during the global quarantine via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live, and featuring an international cast of actors contributing in real time from locations around the globe.

This epic cycle of history plays, depicting one of the most tumultuous periods in English history, in some of Shakespeare's most moving and exhilarating language, will go live online every two weeks from April to August 2020, using the complete and unedited texts of each play.

Lineup:

Monday April 27 RICHARD II

Monday May 11 HENRY IV, Part One

Monday May 25 HENRY IV, Part Two

Monday June 15 THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Monday June 29 HENRY V

Monday July 13 HENRY VI, Part One

Monday July 27 HENRY VI, Part Two

Monday August 17 HENRY VI, Part Three

Monday August 31 RICHARD III

7:00PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (Melbourne)

For further information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CircleintheSand/ and https://www.facebook.com/InternationalActorsEnsemble/.





