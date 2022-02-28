Circa Announces National Tour Dates For ON BY CIRCA

Circa has announced that following its Melbourne Premiere at Monash Performing Arts Centres on April 7, the company's new creation On by Circa will tour nationally.

Over the past two decades, Circa has forged a reputation as the most artistically audacious circus on the planet. With productions ranging from large scale operas and vast choreographic spectacles through site specific adventures and intimate chamber works, the breadth of its vision is unparalleled.

For the Company's new 2022 show, Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz explores the gift of weight that lies at the heart of acrobatics. The simple act of giving and accepting another's mass is transformed into a profound meditation about beauty, loss and trust.

To achieve this alchemy, the stage elements are reduced to their most essential: seven extraordinary acrobats, a score by Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and a striking lighting design by Paul Jackson . Layering complex acrobatic sequences with sharp moments of close-up intimacy, the ensemble creates a stripped back circus of the heart that's uncompromisingly bold and unashamedly athletic.

Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz said:"The axis of encounter is integral to this new work. After two years of distancing, On by Circa explores physical connection, relationships and touch. Rather than complex architecture, it is a performance stripped back to our most essential ingredients - bodies, light and sound in the service of ideas that create powerful emotions. Infused with a fierce humanity and exceptional circus skills, On by Circa is about encountering risk knowing that you will be caught, held and lifted."

In 2021 Circa was the first Australian major performing arts company to tour internationally. Yaron Lifschitz started 2022 in France directing María de Buenos Aires in collaboration with Opéra de Lyon and visited the US for the first time in two years for performances of Sacre and Humans 2.0. He is now back in the studio creating On by Circa at the company's home base in Brisbane.

Circa Contemporary Circus is one of the world's leading performance companies. Since 2004, from its base in Brisbane, Australia, Circa has pioneered a daring new vision of contemporary circus that combines extreme physicality, music, theatre and acrobatics into a mesmerising spectacle of movement and expression. The company have performed at the world's leading venues and festivals, with seasons at places like the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and London's Barbican Centre as well as major Australian festivals - thrilling over 1.5 million people in 40 countries to date. Their works have been greeted with standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out houses across six continents, leading their majestic productions to be hailed as a "masterpiece of circus arts" (La Presse, Montreal), "astonishing physical mastery" (New York Times), and "a revolution in the spectacle of circus" (Les Echos, France).

On by Circa is a Monash University commission. Three years in the making, it will tour nationally following its premiere at Monash University.

Tour Dates

Melbourne - World Premiere

7-8 April, Alexander Theatre, The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

Presented by Monash University

Tickets monash.edu/performing-arts-centres/event/on-by-circa/

Darwin13-14 April, The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment CentrePresented by Darwin Entertainment CentreTickets bit.ly/On-By-Circa

Brisbane26-30 April, Playhouse, QPACPresented by QPAC and CircaTickets qpac.com.au/event/on_by_circa_22/

Wyong7 May, The Art House TheatrePresented by The Art HouseTickets thearthousewyong.com.au/whats-on/on-by-circa

Geelong12 May, Costa Hall, Geelong Arts CentrePresented by Geelong Arts CentreTickets geelongartscentre.org.au/our-season-2022/on-by-circa/

Adelaide

11-12 August, Her Majesty's Theatre

Presented by Adelaide Festival Centre

Tickets adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/events/on-by-circa/