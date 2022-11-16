Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir Will Perform as Special Guests at This Year's Carols By Candlelight
The whole show will be broadcast on Channel 9 Christmas Eve, as well as a replay on Christmas Day.
For over 80 years, Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight presented by AAMI has been supporting children who are blind or have low vision and this year. Andrew Kay AM and Desert Song Festival have announced that for the very first time the Central Australian Women's Choir will perform as special guests.
Held at Art Centre Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl, it is always a special occasion as children are allowed to stay up and watch on Christmas Eve right across Australia where families join in to be part of the Christmas magic by watching or listening to the show from home or enjoying the replay on Christmas Day.
Morris Stuart AM, the choir's Artistic Director and Conductor, is the person who is responsible for bringing Central Australia's sound to the world, "I am deeply proud of this choir, it is a privilege to be part of Carols by Candlelight and help raise funds for children who are blind or have low vision. We are very much looking forward to being in front of a live audience on the Sidney Myer Music Bowl stage at this most special and magic time of the year," said Stuart.
Andrew Kay AM and Desert Song Festival are presenting the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir tour that has been announced and is currently on sale. The Choir have announced performances in Brisbane, at QUEENSLAND PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE (QPAC), in Sydney at the SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE CONCERT HALL as part of the Opera House 50th anniversary celebrations, and two performances in Melbourne, one at ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE, HAMER HALL and THE BRUNSWICK BALLROOM. This unique choral performance will inform and educate audiences, providing a rare insight into a vital but unknown aspect of Aboriginal culture in the Central Desert.
