CURTAIN CALL: THE HITS OF BROADWAY to Make Melbourne Debut at The MC Showroom
The concert features Craig Lough, Sylvia Kokkinos, and more performing hits from HAMILTON, WICKED, SIX, and beyond.
Curtain Call: The Hits of Broadway will open this July. This musical theatre concert will feature songs from Broadway's biggest shows, and will premiere at The MC Showroom 17 & 18 July at 7:30 PM.
Presented by an independent Melbourne producer, this high-energy concert features powerhouse vocals, live music, and songs from some of Broadway's biggest and most beloved productions. Audiences can expect hits from Hamilton, SIX, Wicked, Heathers, Newsies, Rent, Cabaret, Legally Blonde and more. This electrifying concert brings together 35 iconic numbers from nearly 30 beloved musicals.
Curtain Call features a cast of powerhouse vocal performers including Craig Lough, Sylvia Kokkinos, Andrew Vassett, and Hannah Underwood, plus a live band featuring Charlie Wood, Gabrielle Cayoun, Hunter Rando and Luke Holland.
This is a high energy concert experience created for lifelong theatre fans and firsttime audiences who will be Satisfied, take a Journey to the Past, and leave feeling Fabulous, Baby!
About The Producer
Sam is a Victorian Green Room Awards nominated Musical Director. He aims to provide Melbourne's most talented up-and-coming musicians and performers the opportunity to gain paid performance experience and showcase their talents.
Sam also aims to provide an option for Melbournian theatregoers to attend a musical theatre-style performance at a budget friendly price.
Musical theatre concerts are nothing new, but what makes Curtain Call different is its focus on the contemporary Broadway sound audiences are connecting with every day - both in Melbourne's thriving theatre scene and on social media.
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