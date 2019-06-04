CREATURES OF THE DEEP Comes to Melbourne Cabaret Festival

Have you ever wanted to meet some of the most beautiful creatures that live in the ocean?

Creatures of the Deep is a documentary style cabaret set under the sea. With the help of our Jacques Cousteau-esque narrator you will be taken on a journey beneath the surface to meet a plethora of beautiful, wild sea creatures who are given a voice to share their unique perspective of the world below the waves.

Picked Last For Sport is a young production company, co-founded by Ryan Smith and Sarah Wall, that endeavours to create environmentally friendly and sustainable theatre. All costumes and props from this cabaret were sourced from recyclables and upcycled materials.

Creatures of the Deep debuted at the Melbourne Fringe Festival in 2018 and won best cabaret at MFF. Picked Last For Sport are excited to be performing for the first time at Chapel Off Chapel for the Melbourne Cabaret Festival and to share this wonderful cabaret with a wider audience.

Creatures of the Deep will be performed by Jake Edgar, Cat Sanzaro, Ryan Smith, Sean Sully and Sarah Wall.

"With our combined love of theatre and the environment we wanted to create something that would start a conversation about conservation and leave a lasting impression through music and creativity" ~ Sarah Wall.

Dates: Thursday 20th June to Sunday 23rd June

Times: 6pm each night. Show duration 50 minutes

Venue: 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran VIC 3181

Tickets: $38 Full - $35 Concession

TO BOOK TICKETS visit https://sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?&presenter=AUCOS&event=CREATURE&fbclid=IwAR3kwr4iW8-9HHZLGrEOfdx1VeeSscpV_rkpEzTRQGdjn7Ym-e-zmxaiDKM





