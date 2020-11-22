CMC Rocks QLD Announces Postponement Of 2021 Event To 2022

CMC Rocks QLD is the first place that Australia's country music fans choose to gather each year, to enjoy a second-to-none line-up of the world's biggest and best country acts and revel in an unforgettable festival experience.



Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Government restrictions around mass gatherings and international travel mean that the staging of an event that is of the standard that CMC Rocks fans have come to know and love is not going to be possible. As such, organisers have today announced that the March 2021 festival will not proceed as planned and will instead be postponed to 2022.



Synonymous with delivering the hottest mix of both local and international country artists year on year, CMC Rocks sets the bar high, and organisers are adamant they don't want to deliver anything less to loyal fans.



Michael Chugg, Festival Director, said "Everyone knows that CMC Rocks QLD is the place they go to see their favourite international and Australian country artists in action and discover new favourites. Until we can put on a festival that lives up to the expectations of our fans, we're going to postpone. We won't put on a second-rate event".



Jeremy Dylan, Festival Director, echoed the sentiment, saying "Each year, our promise to CMC Rocks fans is that we'll work around the clock to deliver an even better experience than the last one. This is clearly not going to be possible for 2021, but we've already turned our minds to the 2022 event and rest assured, we will come back with the greatest weekend of country music our fans have ever seen and the best time they've ever had."



The 2021 event will be postponed, and event organisers will focus on delivering an exceptional event for the CMC Rocks family in 2022.



All tickets will be valid for the 2022 event, and ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Dates for the 2022 festival will be announced next year.



Patrons that are unable to attend the 2022 event will be entitled to a full refund via Moshtix. Please be patient as once processed, it may take some time for the funds to appear back in your account.

