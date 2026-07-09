The Script Adds Picture This as Special Guest for 2027 Australian Arena Tour

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The Script has announced that Irish rock band Picture This will join the band's Australian Man In The Arena Tour as special guests in March 2027.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the three-city arena tour marks The Script's 12th Australian headline tour with the promoter. The tour begins at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, March 23, continues to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, March 25, and concludes at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, March 27.

Picture This—comprised of Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff, and Cliff Deane—has become one of Ireland's most successful contemporary rock bands, earning more than 450 million streams worldwide and multiple No. 1 albums in Ireland. The band most recently released Parked Car Conversations in 2024, followed by collaborations and a live acoustic EP in 2026.

The tour announcement arrives alongside the release of The Script's new single, "The Crowd Was Singing Wonderwall," the second track from the band's forthcoming album, The User's Guide To Being Human, due August 14.

Inspired by the communal atmosphere surrounding Oasis' reunion tour, the song explores forgiveness, friendship, and nostalgia through the band's signature arena-ready sound.

"I'm a huge Oasis fan. Always have been," said frontman Danny O'Donoghue. "The Gallaghers reuniting put into the zeitgeist the idea that forgiveness is cool again... If two of the most notorious people for being at loggerheads can overcome their differences, anything's possible!"

The new album reunites O'Donoghue with longtime collaborators Andrew Frampton, Steve Kipner, and Jimbo Barry, the songwriting team behind hits including "Hall of Fame," "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," and "Breakeven."

Tour Dates

Tuesday, March 23, 2027

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, March 25, 2027

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 27, 2027

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney, NSW

All shows are licensed all ages. Tickets are available through Frontier Touring's official ticketing partners.

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