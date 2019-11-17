Brooklyn Runaways Presents The Dead Martin Christmas Special

Brooklyn Runaways is presenting The Dead Martin Christmas Special on Sunday 8 December, 2019 at The MC Showroom in Prahran.

Christmas just got worse. Back from the dead with a song in his head, Dead Martin - the world's greatest zombie crooner - is here to ruin your holiday. Condemned to forever host the worst variety show in the universe, witness the velvet voice of the underworld as he's joined by his best (worst?) friends and some truly gut-wrenching performers. Featuring local acts of ALL kinds and ALL levels of talent, expect music, comedy, magic, cartoons, burlesque, drag, and a lot of booze. Plus, a few other famous stars may return from the dead to make a surprise appearance because this year... Christmas is Dead.

Joining creator Don Winsor as Dead Martin will be drag provocateur (and accompanist) Peppy Smears, Melissa David (Ghost Quartet), and Downton Abbey's John Voce. Additional performers will be announced at a later date. If you'd like to take part in The Dead Martin Variety Hour (either for the Christmas Special or future shows), send a video of your act to brooklynrunaways@gmail.com.

Dead Martin is the world's most beloved zombie crooner and heavy-drinking host of the hit US show The Dead Martin Variety Hour, which dismayed sold-out houses month after month in 2015. Now, he's somehow found himself in Australia and is ready to make Melbourne just a little bit weirder.

Brooklyn Runaways produces cabarets and live events for a modern audience. Previous shows include From: New York, For: Him (The Butterfly Club and Adelaide Fringe) and four cabarets with the duo Mel & Peppy. In January, they're bringing Bowie Ball to Melbourne for the first time ever as part of Midsumma.

Bookings: themcshowroom.com / brooklynrunaways.com





