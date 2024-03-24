Broadway Legend Patti LuPone To Bring New Concert To Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will bring her new concert A LIFE IN NOTES to Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Australia this winter, directly from Carnegie Hall.

LuPone will headline Adelaide Cabaret Festival and perform for one night only at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre on June 19, before undertaking a national tour stopping in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Music has the power to crystallise a moment in time and evoke eras, in her new concert Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES, the Broadway, film and television superstar will perform an array of songs which do just that;, songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America – as a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

The entirely new concert is conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with music supervision and direction by Joseph Thalken, written by Jeffrey Richman, with string instrumentalist Brad Phillips.

LuPone has one of the most recognisable names and one of the most celebrated voices in theatre history. Her credits include Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes, and the original London productions of Les Miserables and Sunset Boulevard and her Tony Award winning work in Evita, Gypsy and Marianne Elliot's new production of Company. On screen she has starred in Life Goes On, Frasier, 30 Rock, Penny Dreadful, Pose, Hollywood, American Horror Story and the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

A Life In Notes marks LuPone's third concert tour in Australia and follows her triumphant debut here in 1981 as Eva Peron in Evita.

“I love Australia and the many friends I've made since 1981. I'm so looking forward to coming back. I hope audiences will enjoy my show A Life in Notes, a musical memoir of my life growing up in America,” LuPone said.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director, Virginia Gay said: “Patti LuPone is an icon, a titan of the industry. And the voice, my friends, the voice! Immediately identifiable, totally unmistakable, iconically her - an artistic calling card of spectacular weight and beauty. We are beyond thrilled that Patti is starting her tour at Adelaide Cabaret Festival. This is an extraordinary opportunity for Adelaide, and Australia, to see a living legend at the top of her game ... right here, on your doorstep,”

Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES is presented in Australia by leading live entertainment producer Michael Cassel Group and the Adelaide show is in Association with Adelaide Festival Centre.

“There are bucket-list artists who I have dreamed of working with, and Patti LuPone has definitely been one of them. She is one of the most extraordinary performers in the world and it is an honour to bring her to Australia and share that power that she has become so famous for with audiences here,” Michael Cassel, CEO and Producer of Michael Cassel Group said.

The tour will begin in Adelaide on Wednesday, 19 June at the largest cabaret Festival in the world, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, which runs from June 7 – 22, 2024, with performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to follow.

Tickets for the Adelaide performance go on sale on Wednesday, 27 March, 2024 at 10am Adelaide time at the button below. A waitlist is now available for the rest of the tour here.



Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES

Adelaide

19 June, 2024

Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre

Sydney

21 and 22 June, 2024

City Recital Hall

Melbourne

24 and 25 June, 2024

Hamer Hall

Brisbane

27 June, 2024

Concert Hall, QPAC