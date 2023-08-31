Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Tickets on sale to the public at 10am on Friday 1st September 2023 at Ticketmaster for Palais Theatre or Ticketek for ICC Theatre.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Australian audiences have loved Bethenny Frankel for many years from her television appearances and her no-nonsense attitude to her business acumen. Bethenny will now give her Australian fans the opportunity to see her in person.  Don't miss the extraordinary Bethenny Frankel - Entrepreneur, Producer, philanthropist, bestselling author, and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. Witness her candid conversation about unparalleled success, from brand building prowess to memorable moments on Real Housewives of New York and The Apprentice.

Quote from Bethenny; “‘I am so excited to be returning to Australia I have fond memories of the beaches and most importantly the people, we had a great response the last time I was there, this is so fabulous to be able to bring my In Conversation tour to Sydney and Melbourne.” 

In March 2024, Bethenny brings her long-awaited tour to Australia. Get inspired by her trailblazing journey, connecting reality with business brilliance.

Engage with Bethenny! Enjoy a live Q&A session where she addresses your questions on entrepreneurship, branding, and reality TV.

Secure your spot early for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, filled with inspiration and laughter.

TOUR DATES 2023

MELBOURNE                      
Friday 15th March  
Palais Theatre

SYDNEY                                
Friday 22nd March   
ICC theatre Darling Harbour

Tickets on sale to the public at 10am on Friday 1st September 2023 at Ticketmaster for Palais Theatre or Ticketek for ICC Theatre.




