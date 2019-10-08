BLACK IS THE NEW WHITE Extends Season

Due to popular demand, the Melbourne season of Black is the New White has been extended until November 9, with four new performances added.

Playwright Nakkiah Lui's laugh-out-loud comedy has audiences up and dancing in their seats, with tickets in high demand for the remaining season.

Featuring a remarkable cast including Tony Briggs, Luke Carroll, Vanessa Downing, Geoff Morrell, Tuuli Narkle, Melodie Reynolds-Diarra, Tom Stokes, Miranda Tapsell and Anthony Taufa, whose shared 'brilliant instincts for physical comedy' (The Age) have attracted sell-out seasons across the country.

MTC Artistic Director and CEO Brett Sheehy said 'We are thrilled that audiences are responding so enthusiastically to what is sure to become a modern comedic classic in the canon of Australian plays. Nakkiah Lui has created an exceptionally funny and intelligent satire that speaks to personal identity politics and larger social issues within our culture today. It's as important as it is side-splittingly entertaining, and I'm sure the remaining tickets won't last long for this one.'

Black is the New White is a Sydney Theatre Company production presented by MTC in association with the Melbourne International Arts Festival, and plays at Southbank Theatre, The Sumner until November 9.

Tickets on sale now for all performances at mtc.com.au.





