BETTER OFF SAID Will Return to Brunswick Ballroom in July

Lockdown 4.0 in Melbourne paused the return of Better Off Said. However, with a heap of insane optimism and enthusiasm, Better Off Said co-founders Emilie Zoey Baker and Marieke Hardy are determined to bring back their revamped monthly spoken word event to the Brunswick Ballroom this July.

The spectacular line up locked in for the July soiree features four fantastic readers who will reflect on 'the words I wish I'd said', including television host Myf Warhurst, journalist and podcaster Osman Faruqi, Walkley-award winning radio host Virginia Trioli as well as editor and arts worker Lujayn Hourani.

Writer Tony Birch will deliver a 'living eulogy' - paying tribute to someone or something still of this earth, while vocalist and instrumentalist Bumpy will present a moving musical performance.

Better Off Said is an afternoon to release some words, thoughts and reflections for the living and dead.

Baker and Hardy explain that the guests are asked to write and read anything that resonates with them - it may be poignant, sad, raw, political or funny.

"It may be a time to find closure or a moment to shout something aloud they wish they'd said. It could be an important message to someone special or a piece of history they feel their voice could have improved. This is an opportunity to sing their truths from the rooftops before it's too late," said Baker and Hardy.

Tickets holders to the June edition have had their tickets transferred to the August event (unless a refund is preferred), which currently includes a stellar line up of guests: Denise Scott, N'fa Jones, Samuel Johnson and Janelle Da Silva as well as a musical performance by Mama Alto.

Better Off Said donate a portion of their profits to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Bookings: brunswickballroom.com.au