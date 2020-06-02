BAT OUT OF HELL Australian Tour Rescheduled To May 2021

The Australian tour of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE ROCK MUSICAL has been postponed to May 2021.

New Tour Dates

PERTH: Friday 7 May at RAC Arena

ADELAIDE: Monday 10 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre

MELBOURNE: Thursday 13 May at Rod Laver Arena

BRISBANE: Saturday 15 May at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY: Tuesday 18 May at Qudos Bank Arena

Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketek. Tickets will be valid for the new show dates and there is nothing further to do. We encourage you to hold on to your tickets to support the Performers and the wider industry of Venues, Agents, Managers, Promoters, Hospitality Workers and so many more!

The new 2021 dates are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au.



The AWARD-WINNING stage musical has been transformed into an arena rock musical and will feature iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad". These electrifying rock songs propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.



The New York Times said "When's the last time it felt as if an entire theater were about to levitate? That experience - electrifying and giddy and guaranteed to tap into every playgoer's inner rock god - can be had at the Jim Steinman musical Bat Out of Hell which is all but blasting an adoring audience out of their seats. Count me among the adorers."



The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time internationally and in Australia is the highest selling album of all time selling 1.8 millon copies. In 2003, the album was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone.



Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith features book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Steinman, direction by Mr. Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor & Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestration by Steve Sidwell.

