Australian Contemporary Opera Co Presents THE ENCHANTED PIG - Melbourne Season

Award winning independent company Australian Contemporary Opera Co celebrates a return to the Melbourne main-stage with the revival of Gale Edwards' brilliant and acclaimed festival production of the London and New York hit, The Enchanted Pig. This heartwarming, uplifting, tuneful family show has all the hallmarks of The Princess Bride, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella - with sophisticated appeal for all ages.

The story tells of a young princess and her two sisters. Their father King Hildebrand warns them not to enter a secret room in the castle that contains the Book of Fate. Curiosity gets the better of them all and they disobey him. What they read in the book must now come to pass and so the older sisters will marry kings but the youngest, Flora, will wed a pig. Naturally, she is horrified, at least to begin with...

With dazzling costumes by Oscar winner Tim Chappel (The Masked Singer and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), sparkling set by Joseph Noonan and uplifting lighting design by Jason Crick, ACOCo's production of The Enchanted Pig is a delight. A humorous and heartwarming reflection on the nature of loving relationships - from the squabbling Mr and Mrs Northwind, to the mother who would do 'anything for her precious little 1/2

girl', right through to true love discovered between a princess and 'a lovely pig'. Flora's journey around the world, to the moon, the sun, the milky way and back, in search of what she lost through impatience and a lack of trust, is filled with energy, heart and joy from start to finish.

Jonathan Dove's score incorporates opera, jazz, classical and musical theatre styles, with entertaining English text by Alasdair Middleton. The ensemble cast, accompanied by a lively virtuoso 'orchestra', gives life to characters and situations we can all relate to - fate and choice, love and trickery, trust and perseverance.

"This opera - or 'musical tale' as the creators like to call it - is tuneful, cheeky and engaging, and features an Australian and New Zealand cast with extraordinary skill and talent. Though not a 'children's opera' (in the same way that Harry Potter is not specifically a story for children), The Enchanted Pig is an ideal introduction to opera - at any age," says Linda Thompson, Revival Director and ACOCo's Artistic Director.

Thanks to the Aus/NZ travel bubble, the cast features world-renowned bass-baritones Paul Whelan (UK/NZ) as KING HILDEBRAND, and Hadleigh Adams (USA/NZ) as PIG. Hadleigh is based in the USA and performs with leading companies and orchestras around the world. They're joined by rising stars Georgia Wilkinson as ADELAIDE and Naomi Flatman as FLORA, along with Rose Nolan (reprising her success as the OLD WOMAN/MRS NORTHWIND) and an ensemble cast of professional and emerging artists. Suitable for all the family (recommended 5yrs+).