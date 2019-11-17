Australian Chamber Choir Presents KEYS TO HEAVEN

Following their recent European success, the Australian Chamber Choir returns to Australian shores to present their final concert for 2019, Keys to Heaven featuring music by composers of the Sistine Chapel - Allegri, Josquin and Palestrina



Inspired by Pietro Perugino's Sistine Chapel painting The Delivery of the Keys, the Choir will delight audiences in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, Macedon and Brighton throughout November with Director Douglas Lawrence's heavenly program.



The program opens with the jubilant sounds of Palestrina's Tu es Petrus (Delivery of the Keys), followed by Josquin des Prez' hauntingly beautiful composition, Ave Maria. The program also includes one of the most-loved pieces in the choral canon, Miserere, which the Choir has performed previously to enthralled European and Australian audiences.



The vocal mastery of the 18 choristers is further personified by Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium, Luca Marenzio Crudel, perché mi fuggi? And Scaldava il sol (1582), Non vidi mai dopo notturna pioggia (1585).



The Australian Chamber Choir is Australia's most prolific choir having won the praise of audiences and critics alike across the two hundred plus concerts they have performed in Australia and Europe since their inception 12 years ago.



On their recent European concert tour, which was their seventh, the Choir was invited to St Martin-in-the-Fields London and the cathedrals of Paris, Bonn and Berlin. In fourteen performances they sang for more than 3,000 people, receiving rave reviews and standing ovations. They were also invited to perform at Notre Dame in Paris however the fire meant the performance was cancelled.



The Choir's 2020 program, will comprise a five-concert series to be toured throughout Metropolitan and regional Victoria next year:

Cultural Capitals with the ACC8 - A one-hour virtual tour by an ensemble of eight ACC singers through memorable choral works from famous European cities where Douglas Lawrence and the choir have performed



Fauré Requiem John Tavener - Svyati for solo cello and choir



Bach's Genius - The Motets the Six Motets, punctuated by movements from the Suites for Unaccompanied Cello.



Top 10 Choral Classics - subscribers will be invited to vote for their favourite unaccompanied choral work and lastly



Christmas with ACC8, the ensemble of eight vocalists perform a fabulously entertaining hour of wonderful music for the Christmas season, chosen from the Renaissance, Baroque and beyond

KEYS TO HEAVEN PROGRAM:

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (c.1525-1594) Tu es Petrus (1572)

Josquin des Prez (c.1450-1521) Ave Maria (c.1484)

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina Missa Aeterna Christi Munera (c.1590)

Gregorio Allegri (1582-1652) Miserere (c.1630)

Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611) O magnum mysterium (c.1570)

Luca Marenzio (c.1553-1599) Three madrigals

Crudel, perché mi fuggi? (1587) Scaldava il sol (1582)

Non vidi mai dopo notturna pioggia (1585)

Gregorio Allegri Christus resurgens (c.1640)

GEELONG Sun 3 Nov - 3pm

Tickets: Adult $50, Senior $45, Pensioner $20

Address: Basilica of St Mary of the Angels, 136 Yarra Street, Geelong



MACEDON Sat 16 Nov - 3pm

Tickets: Premium $85, Adult $65, Senior $60, Pensioner $40, Student $20

Address: Church of the Resurrection, Corner Mt Macedon Rd & Honour Ave, Macedon



BRIGHTON Sun 17 Nov - 3pm,

Tickets: Premium $85, Adult $65, Senior $60, Pensioner $40, Student $20

Address: St Andrews, Corner of New and Church St, Brighton



SYDNEY Sat 23 Nov - 2.30pm

Tickets: Adult $65, Senior $60, Pensioner $40, Student $20

Address: Christ Church St Laurence, 812 George St, Sydney



MIDDLE PARK Sun 24 Nov - 3pm

Tickets: Premium $85, Adult $65, Senior $60, Pensioner $40, Student $20

Address: Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 210 Richardson St, Middle Park





