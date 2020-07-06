Asia TOPA Launches Asia TOPA: Connected

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Asia TOPA is giving audiences the change to watch highlights from the festival, which ran from January to March this year, via Asia TOPA Connected, as part of Arts Centre Melbourne's Together With You program.

The digital platform includes archival performances, mini documentaries and podcasts, such as The Planet - A Lament, Metal, Samsara, The Seen and Unseen, Dragon Ladies Don't Weep andVirtual Intimacy.

Visit asiatopa.com.au for more information.

Archival Performances:

The Planet - A Lament

Garin Nugroho

Indonesia / Australia

Wild dance and striking film, set to an evocative song cycle from a 14-voice choir.

Metal

Lucy Guerin Inc and Ensemble Tikoro

Indonesia / Australia

Dancers and metal-heads share the stage in this meeting of cultures and art forms.

Documentaries:

Samsara

Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan

China / UK / India

The vast histories, philosophies and cultures of China and India meet through dance.

The Seen and Unseen

Kamila Andini and Ida Ayu Wayan Arya Satyani

Indonesia / Australia

A mesmerising convergence of contemporary Indonesian dance and physical story-telling.

Dragon Ladies Don't Weep

Featuring Margaret Leng Tan in a co-production by Chamber Made and Culturelink Singapore

Singapore / Australia / Japan

A sonic portrait and evocative exploration of memory, time, control and loss.

Virtual Intimacy

Very Theatre and Actnow Theatre

Taiwan / Australia

Queer hookup culture goes under the microscope.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You