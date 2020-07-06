Asia TOPA Launches Asia TOPA: Connected
Asia TOPA is giving audiences the change to watch highlights from the festival, which ran from January to March this year, via Asia TOPA Connected, as part of Arts Centre Melbourne's Together With You program.
The digital platform includes archival performances, mini documentaries and podcasts, such as The Planet - A Lament, Metal, Samsara, The Seen and Unseen, Dragon Ladies Don't Weep andVirtual Intimacy.
Visit asiatopa.com.au for more information.
Archival Performances:
The Planet - A Lament
Garin Nugroho
Indonesia / Australia
Wild dance and striking film, set to an evocative song cycle from a 14-voice choir.
Metal
Lucy Guerin Inc and Ensemble Tikoro
Indonesia / Australia
Dancers and metal-heads share the stage in this meeting of cultures and art forms.
Documentaries:
Samsara
Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan
China / UK / India
The vast histories, philosophies and cultures of China and India meet through dance.
The Seen and Unseen
Kamila Andini and Ida Ayu Wayan Arya Satyani
Indonesia / Australia
A mesmerising convergence of contemporary Indonesian dance and physical story-telling.
Dragon Ladies Don't Weep
Featuring Margaret Leng Tan in a co-production by Chamber Made and Culturelink Singapore
Singapore / Australia / Japan
A sonic portrait and evocative exploration of memory, time, control and loss.
Virtual Intimacy
Very Theatre and Actnow Theatre
Taiwan / Australia
Queer hookup culture goes under the microscope.