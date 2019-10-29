Arts Centre Melbourne Will Present Christmas Melodies Concert

Christmas Melodies is the final concert of the much-loved Arts Centre Melbourne Morning Melodies series, taking place at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Monday 16 December.

After yet another hugely successful year of Arts Centre Melbourne's Morning Melodies concerts, audiences can sing along to a collection of classics and new favourites with Michael Cormick (Beauty and the Beast) and Johanna Allen (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), along with the National Boys Choir and the Salvation Army's Melbourne Staff Band.

Christmas Melodies will herald the arrival of the festive season. Bring the whole family or a group of friends and enjoy some Christmas themed entertainment.

Arts Centre Melbourne's acclaimed Morning Melodies started in 1985 when performer Betty Pounder and producer Sandy Graham decided it was time to make good use of an otherwise empty theatre on a Monday morning. More than 35 years on, Morning Melodies has presented more than 450 concerts and welcomed more than half a million audience members, making it a quintessential Melbourne experience.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents Christmas Melodies

Monday 16 December 2019 | 11am and 1:30pm

Duration: 60 minutes (no interval)

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Book at artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183





