To coincide with the opening of the multi award-winning musical CHICAGO, Arts Centre Melbourne presents The Speakeasy at The Barre - a sassy pop up opening Saturday 14 December and running throughout summer serving up classic cocktails, local and international craft beers and spirits and themed food offerings in a nod to the gloriously naughty 1920's.

Squirreled away in an outside location adjacent to The Barre, audiences and the general public alike are invited to enter through the green door, a symbol synonymous with Chicago's prohibition, to a hidden bar named The Drifter.

"If the door of a restaurant was painted green during prohibition, it indicated the presence of a speakeasy in that establishment. We have taken inspiration from the Chicago prohibition period, such as the green door and also the creative measures they took to conceal the way they served and consumed alcohol. As was the case then, we will be serving beer in large teapots and alcohol menus will be hidden amongst old books," said Phil Kelley, Operations Manager - Food & Beverage, Arts Centre Melbourne.

Patrons are also invited to imbibe in cocktails such The Old Razzle Dazzle, The Roxie and The Mama at The Dragonfly Cocktail Bar. This hidden gem of a cocktail bar with views of the spire also has an enticing list of single malt whiskies, gin and vodka of local and international origins.

Australian, New Zealand and American craft beers fill the Speakeasies with Byron Bay Brewery, Panhead Custom Ales and Brooklyn Brewery tipples. Spirits including Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Jack Daniels, Gentleman Jack, Finlandia Vodka, Batch & Co's saucy Spritzes and a range of Schweppes signature soft drinks including dry ginger with extract of Indian chilli, Raspberry with a twist of Brazilian orange essence and Mexican lime with a spritz of cucumber essence also line the shelves and fridges.

The Chicago Outfit, The Al Capone, The Married to the Mob and The Untouchables pizzas put the sizzle in the food menu along with Coffin Bay oysters, naked fried chicken, house made charcuterie boards and boozy icy pops. The Chicago theme food and beverage options also flow through to The Barre.

The Speakeasy at The Barre continues Arts Centre Melbourne's tradition of serving up innovative food and beverage experiences alongside their summer musical blockbuster.

Opening December 14, starring Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Alinta Chidzey, Casey Donovan and Jason Donovan, CHICAGO is a must see and failing to experience The Speakeasy at The Barre would be crime of Capone proportions.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

The Speakeasy at The Barre

Adjacent to The Barre | From 14 December through summer

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 3pm until late

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12pm until late

More information at artscentremelbourne.com.au

