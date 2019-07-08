Arts Centre Melbourne Presents MAKE WAY FOR LOVE
Make Way For Love / MARLON WILLIAMS with The Impossible Orchestra
Australian Premiere/Festival Exclusive
as part of Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, 9 JULY 2019 – In his first ever Australian performance supported by a live orchestra, New Zealand's Marlon Williams will take to the Hamer Hall stage on Friday 23 August as part of Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic for one special night of music in Make Way For Love / MARLON WILLIAMS with The Impossible Orchestra.
The Impossible Orchestra is an ensemble specifically brought together to complement Williams' song writing style, led by Brett Kelly, one of Australia's leading conductors. This hand-picked collection of the country's best musicians – many current or past members of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – will join Williams and his band The Yarra Benders as they span his award-winning catalogue.
Williams possesses one of the greatest voices of his generation. His effortlessly, distinctive tone and affecting vibrato have garnered widespread love around the world, and made him a household name since his Hollywood debut in A Star is Born.
The past year has seen Williams on a stellar career ascent from singing duets with Florence Welch and Lorde to winning New Zealand's most coveted awards for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. His deeply personal second album Make Way for Love is taking him around the world selling out venues every night.
Images can be found here.
“a fond throwback to Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak” – New York Times at SXSW
“no one at Mercy Lounge dared breathe” – Rolling Stone Magazine
“Holy shit what a voice!” – Paste Magazine
“perfect songs but delivered to a devilish intensity” – Publico.pt
Supersense: Festival of the Ecstatic, created by Arts Centre Melbourne, with Australian New York-based performer and curator Sophia Brous, is a hypnotic collision of music, performance, dance and theatre from 23 – 25 August 2019. The third iteration of the intoxicating exploration of ecstatic performance is the most bold, distinctive and cross-disciplinary yet. Featuring icons of music, theatre, dance and performance ritual from five continents, Supersense is presented over three days in the underground labyrinth of Arts Centre Melbourne.
Creative Team
Lead Vocal/Guitar/Keys: Marlon Williams
Guitar/Violin/Synth: Dave Khan
Drums: Gus Agars
Guitar/Keys: Dan Luscombe
Bass/Backing Vocals/Saxophone: Ben Woolley
The Impossible Orchestra: Current or past members of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Conductor: Brett Kelly
Friday 23 August | Hamer Hall | 7pm
Duration: 90 minutes
Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au
#supersense
For further media information and interviews, please contact Media Advisor Kara Bertoncini on (03) 8699 9553, 0438 423 308 or kara.bertoncini@artscentremelbourne.com.au.
Address: 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne, VIC 3004.
Arts Centre Melbourne acknowledge and pay respect to the traditional owners of the land on which we stand, the People of the Kulin Nations, and their elders, past, present and future.
