AUSTRALIAN TRUE CRIME Announces Live Virtual Event Featuring Julia Robson and Andrew Rule

Australian True Crime: Live - In Conversation with Andrew Rule and Julia Robson will stream live online at 8 pm AEST on Saturday 18 July.

Early bird tickets (strictly limited) start at $14.90+fees and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 7 July at 9 am AEST from www.nottoodeep.com.au.

Tickets are valid for the live show and replay, allowing fans to 'watch live or watch later'.

Australian True Crime: Live is a professionally produced show that will see Meshel Laurie, Emily Webb and Julia Robson broadcast from live in-studio, with Andrew Rule joining via video link.

TEG Dainty is excited to announce the second instalment of Australian True Crime: Live. Following the huge success of their debut virtual event in May, Meshel Laurie and Emily Webb will once again connect fans with interesting people and fascinating true crime stories-from the comfort of their living room. Joining them will be special guests Julia Robson (Chasing Charlie) and Andrew Rule (Chopper/Underbelly).

Andrew will talk about his time and experiences working with the infamous Mark 'Chopper' Read, and Julia will take viewers behind the scenes of the hit podcast Chasing Charlie-including stories that never made it to air. Andrew and Julia will also participate in a Q&A answering questions from the audience.

A much-loved guest of the Australian True Crime podcast, Andrew Rule is one of Australia's most prolific crime writers and gatekeeper to some of the country's most intriguing and colourful true crime stories. Julia Robson is an eminent Private Investigator with a storied career spanning undercover stints around the world, media work, and unique expertise and experience in the online investigation arena. A modern-day sleuth, she is currently at the helm of chart-topping podcast Chasing Charlie which documents her more than eight-year hunt for a conman. Australian True Crime fans will be ecstatic to see Andrew and Julia come to the screen for what is set to be a riveting evening filled with captivating conversations, and never-before-heard insights and revelations.

Australian True Crime brings the genre we love to life, with nerdy deep dives into infamous crimes and cases led by comedian and media personality, Meshel Laurie, and journalist and true crime writer Emily Webb. The formidable duo go beyond the headlines, delving deep and exploring some of the darkest corners of human nature to give a voice to people affected by violent crime.

Fans can't get enough of their enthralling content. A permanent fixture at the top of the charts, their hit podcast has built to an impressive monthly listenership of 1.4 million.

