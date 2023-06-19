ARETHA - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul Comes to Melbourne in July

This very special theatrical concert event celebrates the music and life journey of possibly the most influential female voice in the history of popular music – Aretha Franklin.

ARETHA will showcase 30 songs that define the golden age of soul music as well as the struggles and then the crossover success that became the legacy of this phenomenal artist. The first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and the winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, this production will chart not only the music but the ups and downs of her extraordinary career.

Producer Peter Rix is thrilled to announce that Aretha’s music will be interpreted and performed by:

EMMA DONOVAN – legendary ARIA-nominated, award-winning, First Nations singer/songwriter.

MONTAIGNE – celebrated singer/songwriter and unique art pop musician.

THANDI PHOENIX – a vocal powerhouse with a unique tone, magnetic energy and commanding stage presence.

THNDO – considered Australia’s ‘First Lady of Soul and R&B’.

Ursula Yovich – multi award-winning actor, singer and writer and star of Belvoir Street’s Barbara and the Camp Dogs.

JADA ALBERTS – an outstanding Australian actor, writer and director who will narrate and link together the two hour and 15 minute journey through the life and times of Aretha Franklin.

The curtain comes up in Melbourne on Sunday 2nd July 2023 to celebrate and reflect on the life and times of Aretha Franklin - a global superstar. This will truly be a truly memorable performance of equality, inclusivity, diversity and a showcase of six unique Australian performers.

Venue: Hamer Hall – Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

Date&time: Sunday 2nd July 2023 - 3.30pm & 7.00pm

Price: Tickets from $75 (transaction fees apply)