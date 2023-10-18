AN EVENING WITH KHALIL GIBRAN Comes to the MC Showroom in November

A theatrical tribute performances titled "An Evening with Khalil Gibran: Lazarus and The Beloved & The Blind" comes to The MC Showroom next month. Performances will run November 23-26, 2023.

Prepare for a captivating and thought-provoking theatrical journey celebrating the life and works of the renowned philosopher, writer, and poet, Khalil Gibran. Best known for his iconic masterpiece, "The Prophet," Gibran is celebrated as the third most published poet globally, following in the footsteps of literary giants such as Shakespeare and Lao-tzu.

Beyond the worldwide acclaim of "The Prophet," Gibran's artistic legacy includes two lesser-known one-act plays, "Lazarus and His Beloved" and "The Blind." These hidden gems in his repertoire offer profound insights into the human condition and the depths of the human soul.

Noted New Yorker writer, Joan Acocella, highlights the staggering success of "The Prophet," with over nine million copies sold in the United States alone. Gibran's influence on pop culture, spanning from the 1930s to the 1960s counterculture, continues to resonate with readers and thinkers alike.

In collaboration with the Kahlil Gibran Collective, the Thespian Theatre company presents these remarkable plays, brought to life on the stage. The performances will take place from November 23rd to 26th, 2023, at The MC Showroom.

These thought-provoking plays pay tribute to the genius of Khalil Gibran, presenting his profound insights and literary mastery through compelling and beautifully written narratives. The audience is invited to contemplate the deeper meanings of life, death, spirituality, and the human experience.

"Lazarus and His Beloved"

Is a captivating play by Khalil Gibran set in the garden outside the home of Lazarus and his family in Bethany. The story takes place late in the afternoon, one the day of the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.

The play explores profound themes such as life, death, resurrection, spirituality, and the deep emotional and philosophical questions that arise from Lazarus's unique experience. Audiences will witness a compelling narrative that delves into the mysteries of existence, faith, and the choices one must make when confronted with extraordinary circumstances.

"The Blind"

In a different theatrical piece within the same evening, "The Blind" presents a mesmerizing tale set in the midst of a raging snowstorm. The characters, including the blind man David, his daughter Anna, and wife Helen, grapple with hidden secrets and a palpable sense of tension.

The play offers an atmosphere filled with mystery and symbolism, highlighting the complexities of human relationships, emotions, and the perception of reality. As secrets are unveiled, audiences are left with an intense sense of intrigue and unease.