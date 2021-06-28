ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE Australian Tour Postponed To 2022
The postponement is due to the escalation of COVID-19 and subsequent State border closures and increased venue capacity restrictions.
Frontier Touring and More Talent have announced that the upcoming headline tour by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Scottish/American actor, author and cabaret icon Alan Cumming will be postponed to 2022, due to the escalation of COVID-19 and subsequent State border closures and increased venue capacity restrictions.
Alan and his team are currently working with Frontier Touring and More Talent to announce rescheduled dates for next year, with details to be announced soon. Ticketholders will be notified directly when new dates are finalised.