ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE Australian Tour Postponed To 2022

Frontier Touring and More Talent have announced that the upcoming headline tour by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Scottish/American actor, author and cabaret icon Alan Cumming will be postponed to 2022, due to the escalation of COVID-19 and subsequent State border closures and increased venue capacity restrictions.



Alan and his team are currently working with Frontier Touring and More Talent to announce rescheduled dates for next year, with details to be announced soon. Ticketholders will be notified directly when new dates are finalised.

Fans are asked to hold onto their existing tickets, as they will be valid for the new dates. However, refunds are available and can be sought now from the original point of purchase.

I'm so sorry that Ms Rona is playing havoc with my tour but if the Brisbane, Sydney, Gold Coast, Perth and Melbourne audiences are disappointed, please know that no one is more upset than me. I will come back and make it up to you once Australia is vaxxed up and open for business. I am Cumming back!"

Tune into "The Project" tonight from 6.30pm to catch Alan live on the desk. Says Alan of the news, "