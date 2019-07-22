A Messenger For Cat Stevens Music, Ron Vincent Weaves Classic Songs Into A World-Class Celebration

Ron Vincent is about to embark on a tour to perform in a world-class celebration of one of the greatest artists of our time, Cat Stevens. The tour will take in theatres in both Melbourne, Regional Victoria and Mt Gambier SA.

Ron Vincent holds not only an uncanny resemblance to Cat Stevens, but his hauntingly beautiful vocals and performance style translates on stage to one of the most authentic and entertaining shows, honouring this artist, the world has ever seen.

"I have a strong emotional connection with the music. You can't just sing the song perfectly note for note, you gotta have that soul connection to get the mood across," Ron said.



Ron's Cat Stevens Show is a trip down memory lane, exploring Stevens' unsurpassed musical career and features some of his most classic hits including: Wild World, Father and Son, Peace train, Moonshadow Hard headed woman, First cut is the deepest, Where do the children, Morning has broken, Mathew and son and many more.

His folk influenced, melodic tunes strike a chord with audiences and Ron's heartfelt expression set the scene for an intimate musical journey.

If you love the music of Cat Stevens then seeing Ron Vincent perform is a must!!

http://www.ronvincentsingscatstevens.com/

Ron Vincent and his band will perform at the following locations during September.

TOUR SCHEDULE

VENUE: Oakleigh Lounge, Oakleigh Carnegie RSL, 95 Drummond Street, Oakleigh

DATE: Friday 6 September from 8.00pm

BOOKINGS: www.oakleighlounge.com.au

VENUE: Frankston Arts Centre Studio Cube 37 - 27-37 J*Davey Street, Frankston 3199

DATE: Saturday 7 September from 8.00pm

BOOKINGS: (03) 9784 1060

https://artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au/Whats_On_-_Buy_Tickets/Ron_Vincent_Sings_Cat_Stevens

VENUE : Bunjil Studio, 2 Patrick NE Dr, Narre Warren

DATE: Friday 13 September from 8pm

BOOKINGS: 03 9705 5200

https://www.bunjilplace.com.au/

VENUE: Geelong Performing Arts Centre, 50 Malop Street, Geelong

DATE: Saturday 14 September from 8pm

BOOKINGS: 03 5225 1200

https://www.gpac.org.au/

VENUE: Lighthouse Studio, 185 Timor St, Warrnambool, Vic

DATE: Friday 20th September from 8pm

BOOKINGS: 03 5559 4999

https://www.lighthousetheatre.com.au/

VENUE: Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, 10 Watson Terrace, Mount Gambier

DATE: Saturday 21st September from 8pm

BOOKINGS: (08) 8723 8700

https://www.countryarts.org.au/venues/sir-robert-helpmann-theatre/





