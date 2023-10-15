Cross Encounters will present A Friendship of Life and Death, the first ever Chinese Opera physical theatre piece to be presented in Australia at Melbourne Fringe Festival. Cross Encounters invites audiences to experience a dramatic exploration of the bonds of friendship and commitment shown through a unique physical theatre collaboration inspired by a famous ancient Chinese story.

Drawing upon a Ming dynasty story Yang Jiao'ai Lays Down His Life for the Sake of Friendship from our rich heritage, a small ensemble of performers brings to life a journey of companionship and devotion. Come and participate in this bold attempt in an under explored area, which crosses cultural bridges and meeting points in theatre making.

The possibilities and dynamics of the human body and interaction are central to this piece. The performers will use movements and rhythmic relationships to build up the atmosphere and explore the themes through different resonations. The Chinese opera element is highlighted by the presence of the dramaturg and guest vocal artist. Music will play an important part and there will be remarkable cross-cultural presentations between guitar and pipa, creating a visceral experience for the audience. The dynamics of the cross-cultural elements converging toward an unexpected encounter makes it a truly innovative work.

Cross Encounters introduces guest artist Rui Chen - professional expertise in Kunqu opera who seeks to bring new life to classical Chinese opera. As a noted Chinese opera singer, he had been invited by the University of London, the University of Virginia, among others to give talks and performances. He has a list of international touring credits including a lecture on Kunqu opera commemorating the 400th anniversary of the deaths of Xianzu and Shakespeare at the Gammelgaard Culture and Arts Exchange Center in Denmark.

Company Biography:

Cross Encounters is a performing arts company dedicated to creating innovative intercultural theatrical and artistic productions. It is the first independent non-profit performing arts organisation in Melbourne with a particular focus on the exchange and communication between Chinese and Australian theatre, particularly physical theatre. By combining the best of the Australian and Asian performing arts sectors, it leads and fosters mutual conversations, partnerships, as well as networking and exchange opportunities between artists and audiences. Besides being a professional performing arts show producer and performer, the group is also an active event presenter and organiser in Asian-Australian theatrical and live performance field. Their distinctive artworks have been acclaimed as exciting examples of independent theatre making. It has also served to foster intercultural understanding by creating opportunities for collaboration and performance, as well as cultural expression. Their performances and stories have attracted wide media attention.

Past awards: Nominated for the Melbourne Awards: Arts and Events Award 2023&2022; Nominated for Art Music Awards APRA AMCOS | AMC Work of the Year: Dramatic 2021&2022; The recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Arts 2021

A Friendship of Life and Death

World Premiere

Date: 22nd Oct

Time: 3pm

Venue: THE MC SHOWROOM Level 1, 50 Clifton Street, Prahran

Tickets: Free event (booking is required)

Photo credit: Genevieve Byrne