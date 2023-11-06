A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends Its Season At The Comedy Theatre Until 7 January 2024

The five time Tony Award-winning smash-hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol has announced a season extension ahead of its opening at the Comedy Theatre later this month.

Due to demand, extra performances have been released from Tuesday 2 - Sunday 7 January, plus an additional Christmas Eve performance has been scheduled for Sunday 24 December at 5pm.

This year's Ebenezer Scrooge is Tony Award winner and international screen star, Owen Teale. Best known for his role in HBO's Game of Thrones, he has previously starred in the role of Scrooge to great acclaim in The Old Vic's 2022 London production of A Christmas Carol, joined the cast of No Man's Land (West End) and won a Tony Award for his role in A Doll's House (West End/Broadway).

Owen Teale will be joined by a stellar cast including; Debra Lawrance (Ghost of Christmas Past), Bernard Curry (Bob Cratchit), Sarah Morrison (Belle), Samantha Morley (Ghost of Christmas Present), Anthony Harkin (Marley), Andrew Coshan (Fred), Stephanie Lambourn (Mrs Cratchit), Aisha Aidara (Little Fan), Grant Piro (Fezziwig), Deirdre Khoo (Jess) and Kaya Byrne as Nicholas.

Much loved by audiences and critically acclaimed, its debut season in 2023 was a huge hit, and Melburnians are embracing this new Christmas tradition for 2024.

The production previews from 12 November, with an official opening on 23 November.