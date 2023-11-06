A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends Its Season At The Comedy Theatre Until 7 January 2024

The production previews from 12 November, with an official opening on 23 November.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT Photo 3 Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT
THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE PARODY MUSICAL Premieres in Victoria Photo 4 THE HUMAN CENTIPEDE PARODY MUSICAL Premieres in Victoria

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends Its Season At The Comedy Theatre Until 7 January 2024

The five time Tony Award-winning smash-hit Old Vic production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol has announced a season extension ahead of its opening at the Comedy Theatre later this month.

Due to demand, extra performances have been released from Tuesday 2 - Sunday 7 January, plus an additional Christmas Eve performance has been scheduled for Sunday 24 December at 5pm.

This year's Ebenezer Scrooge is Tony Award winner and international screen star, Owen Teale. Best known for his role in HBO's Game of Thrones, he has previously starred in the role of Scrooge to great acclaim in The Old Vic's 2022 London production of A Christmas Carol, joined the cast of No Man's Land (West End) and won a Tony Award for his role in A Doll's House (West End/Broadway).

Owen Teale will be joined by a stellar cast including; Debra Lawrance (Ghost of Christmas Past), Bernard Curry (Bob Cratchit), Sarah Morrison (Belle), Samantha Morley (Ghost of Christmas Present), Anthony Harkin (Marley), Andrew Coshan (Fred), Stephanie Lambourn (Mrs Cratchit), Aisha Aidara (Little Fan), Grant Piro (Fezziwig), Deirdre Khoo (Jess) and Kaya Byrne as Nicholas. 

Much loved by audiences and critically acclaimed, its debut season in 2023 was a huge hit, and Melburnians are embracing this new Christmas tradition for 2024.

The production previews from 12 November, with an official opening on 23 November.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT Photo
Cast Set For Australian Tour Of RENT

Check out the star-studded cast for the upcoming Australian tour of RENT! Find out where and when you can catch this Tony Award-winning rock musical, and get your tickets now for an unforgettable experience.

2
BBC EARTH EXPERIENCE Extends in London and Will Open in Melbourne Photo
BBC EARTH EXPERIENCE Extends in London and Will Open in Melbourne

Experience the awe-inspiring BBC Earth Experience in London until August 2024 and now in Melbourne, Australia.

3
Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical Comes to Melbourne Photo
'Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical' Comes to Melbourne

Global Creatures presents the award-winning event, Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, hosted by Simon Burke AO.  Learn more about how to attend this free event here!

4
HOW DO I LET YOU DIE? Comes to Arts House Next Month Photo
HOW DO I LET YOU DIE? Comes to Arts House Next Month

How Do I Let You Die? by Hmong-Australian writer, Michele Lee, is a somewhat autobiographical tale of Hmong parents, death and ghosts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Cleos Stratos in Australia - Melbourne Cleos Stratos
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (11/15-11/26)Tracker
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
Dogfight in Australia - Melbourne Dogfight
Chapel Off Chapel (12/09-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You